Last season, Mesquite’s victory over Plano West matched its win total from the previous season and proved to be a sign of things to come, as they returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
Now, they are hoping to go 3-0 for the first time since 2012 when they host the Wolves at 7:30 p.m. Friday at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
Mesquite relied largely on its defense and special teams in the opening win against Lake Highlands, but got the offense untracked in last week’s 37-9 victory over Grand Prairie, especially on the ground
LaDarius Turner needed only 10 carries to amass 126 yards and three touchdowns. Jacob Fields had a nice game with six attempts for 82 yards and a score and RJ Bonner (6-44) and Anthony Roberts (7-40) also made things happen when called upon.
Dylan Hilliard-McGill threw for 134 yards, with a bulk of that going to Kevin Hodges (5-71) and Bonner (3-29).
A week after shutting down Lake Highlands, the Mesquite defense held the Gophers to 220 yards and forced four turnovers, giving them a plus-5 in turnover margin through two games.
Plano West opened some eyes when it led Frisco Reedy at halftime in its first game under new head coach Tyler Soukup before succumbing in a 17-7 loss but was unable to keep pace with Flower Mound Marcus in a 38-10 setback a week ago that extended their skid to 28 losses in a row.
Andrew Picco has taken a majority of the snaps at quarterback, throwing for 200 yards and a touchdown, Kamryn Settles has rushed for 134 yards and Wyatt Johnson has caught 11 passes for 152 yards, but the Wolves are still trying to develop consistency in both phases.
Plano West held Frisco Reedy to 1.6 yards per carry, but did not have the same success last week, as Marcus rolled up more than 400 yards.
Last year’s 44-20 Mesquite win featured a statistical oddity that saw Hilliard-McGill complete only five passes but all five went for touchdowns.
