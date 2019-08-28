Mesquite enjoyed one of the best turnaround seasons in the state last year, putting a one-win campaign in the rear view mirror to go 5-5 and make the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
The Skeeters are not content to rest on their laurels and are hoping to continue to trend toward the top starting with their opener against Lake Highlands at 7:30 p.m. Friday at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
Mesquite returns 12 starters and have a number of new faces ready to make their mark on the program.
Though they are looking to build depth at the skill positions on offense, there are a number of proven playmakers.
Senior Dylan McGill opened the season splitting time at quarterback but took a majority of the snaps as the year progressed. He flashed his potential as a dual-threat, completing 52-of-114 passes for 983 yards and eight touchdowns and rushing 93 times for 635 yards and six scores.
Senior LaDarius Turner emerged as one of the top running backs in the area. Using a solid combination of strength and 4.5 speed, Turner had 177 carries for 1,202 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The Skeeters feature a pair of proven playmakers at receiver with senior Ja’Darion Smith (20-325, 2 TDs) and junior K.B. Frazier (16-173, 2 TDs) and both could be valuable assets in the return game. Sophomore R.J. Bonner is poised for a breakout season and can be used at both running back and in the passing game.
Junior Kevin Hodges is another player to watch both at receiver and tight end and the offensive line returns a pair of solid juniors with Telscher McDaniel and Seth Robinson.
Defensively, Mesquite will look for newcomers to step up after graduating three college-bound linemen. That unit will return end Jar’rion Smith, a senior who was named to the 11-6A third team a year ago.
Smith can also drop back and play linebacker, where he joins senior Alec Rice and junior Jayden Brown. Rice made steady improvement in just his second year playing and Brown made an instant impact, recording a team-high 114 tackles, with two for loss, three quarterback pressures and a pair of sacks on his way to earning first-team all-district honors.
Senior Dewayne Adams returns as a leader in the secondary and that group features a pair of potential breakouts with sophomores JaTravion Rudd and Mal’leyon Winfield.
Lake Highlands enters the season with some questions after returning only seven starters, including just two on offense.
One of those is Mitchell Coulson, last year’s 8-6A sophomore of the year who not only played some quarterback, but also led the Wildcats in rushing and receiving.
Running back Noelle Whitehead is another player to watch after averaging 17.2 yards per carry, albeit with limited attempts.
Lake Highlands will look to improve on defense, where it gave up 39.1 points per game. The strength should be up front with first-team all-district senior Azion Washington and Larell Smith.
Tough these teams have rarely been in the same district, they are not complete strangers, and this year’s meeting will be the 24th in the rivalry. Lake Highlands leads the all-time series 12-10-1 and has won the last two, including last season when they scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to rally for a 45-35 win.
