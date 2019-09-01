MESQUITE VS NORTH MESQUITE FOOTBALL
It is not often a team wins without the offense scoring any points.

But that is why there are other phases to the game and Mesquite leaned on its defense and special teams to post a 21-6 victory over Lake Highlands on Friday at E.H. Hanby Stadium in the season opener for both teams.

The Skeeters are 1-0 for the first time since 2016, but they had to be creative to get there.

The Wildcats kicked a pair of field goals in the first quarter to take a 6-0 lead.

On the latter of those scores, Gary Green returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown and Mesquite immediately tied it at 6-6.

Later in the first quarter, the Skeeters tacked on a field goal from Danny Castaneda to push the advantage to 9-6.

It stayed that way until the third quarter when Mesquite’s special teams again rose to the occasion, blocking a punt that Tyler Releigh O’Neal scooped up and returned 22 yards for a touchdown to make it 15-6 after a failed conversion.

The game remained close until late in the fourth quarter when the Skeeter defense struck, as Kevin Hodges recovered a fumble in the end zone to ice the 21-6 victory.

