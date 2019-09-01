It is not often a team wins without the offense scoring any points.
But that is why there are other phases to the game and Mesquite leaned on its defense and special teams to post a 21-6 victory over Lake Highlands on Friday at E.H. Hanby Stadium in the season opener for both teams.
The Skeeters are 1-0 for the first time since 2016, but they had to be creative to get there.
The Wildcats kicked a pair of field goals in the first quarter to take a 6-0 lead.
On the latter of those scores, Gary Green returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown and Mesquite immediately tied it at 6-6.
Later in the first quarter, the Skeeters tacked on a field goal from Danny Castaneda to push the advantage to 9-6.
It stayed that way until the third quarter when Mesquite’s special teams again rose to the occasion, blocking a punt that Tyler Releigh O’Neal scooped up and returned 22 yards for a touchdown to make it 15-6 after a failed conversion.
The game remained close until late in the fourth quarter when the Skeeter defense struck, as Kevin Hodges recovered a fumble in the end zone to ice the 21-6 victory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.