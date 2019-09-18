Mesquite could not have asked for a better start to the season.
Fresh off their first playoff appearance in six years, the Skeeters are 3-0 for the first time since 2012, a campaign in which they won their first 11 games before falling to Allen in the area finals.
Mesquite takes aim at its fourth win in a row when they meet Hurst L.D. Bell at 7 p.m. Thursday at Pennington Field.
With the exception of the first half of last week’s 48-21 win over Plano West, the Skeeter defense has been dominant and has helped them outscore their opponents by a combined total of 106-36.
Quarterback Dylan Hillard-McGill has completed 51 percent of his passes (31-of-61) for 367 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while adding 177 yards and a score on the ground.
Mesquite has not leaned too heavily on standout running back LaDarius Turner, but he has produced when called upon, rushing 28 times for 227 yards and four touchdowns.
Jacob Fields (7-88, TD) and RJ Bonner (8-50) have also factored into the ground game and Hillard-McGill has spread the ball around in the passing game to Kevin Hodges (6-114), Ja’Darion Smith (6-73, TD), Bonner (6-60, TD) and K.B. Frazier (5-56).
Special teams have also provided a big boost for the Skeeters, particularly last week. Tyler Raleigh-O’Neal had his second fumble recovery for a touchdown on an errant snap against Plano West and Smith provided the biggest highlight of the night when he returned a kickoff 97 yards for a score to give Mesquite the momentum for good.
Mesquite will try to extend its streak against an upstart Hurst L.D. Bell team that is off to a 2-1 start. The Blue Raiders have solid victories over Plano East (27-21) and Irving MacArthur (36-22) sandwiched around a close 17-10 loss to a good Coppell team.
The Skeeters will have to be ready for Bell’s ground-based attack. Led by quarterback Landry Choate (25-132), the Blue Raiders have six different running backs who have amassed at least 100 yards on the ground and six rushers have found the end zone.
This is likely to be where the game will be decided, as Choate has attempted only nine passes all season long.
Last season, Turner rushed for 176 yards as Mesquite overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to pull out a 23-13 victory.
