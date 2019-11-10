Mesquite has come a long way during the last two seasons.
On Friday, Longview offered up a reminder that the Skeeters still have a ways to go to before the reach the elite level.
The reigning Class 6A Division II state champions used a pounding ground game and a smothering defense to earn a 49-14 victory at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
The Lobos (10-0, 6-0 in 11-6A) have now won 26 consecutive games as they officially begin defense of their title, while the Skeeters (7-3, 3-3) are still headed to the playoffs in the Division I bracket.
Neither team was able to get on the scoreboard until late in the first quarter when Longview drew first blood on a 23-yard touchdown run by Kevin Jones.
The Lobos added to their advantage early in the second with a 6-yard scoring run from Kaden Meredith to make it 14-0.
The Skeeters struck when Dylan Hillard-McGill threw a 40-yard scoring strike to Ja’Travion Rudd, but Longview had an immediate answer with another touchdown run by Jones.
Mesquite was driving to make it a one-score game again when the Lobo defense made a big play and turned the course of the night, as Cedric Smith scooped up a fumble and returned it 78 yards to the end zone and instead of a potential 21-14 score, Longview took a 28-7 lead into halftime.
The Skeeters got a third-quarter touchdown when Hillard-McGill threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Darion Smith, but that is all the Lobos would allow.
Meredith added scoring runs of 3 and 2 yards in the third quarter and Haynes King scored on a 1-yard keeper early in the fourth to provide the final margin.
