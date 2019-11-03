MESQUITE FOOTBALL RJ BONNER
Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

During the last three years, few teams have been able to contain Rockwall wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Mesquite found out why on Friday, as the Ohio State commitment put on a show, catching nine passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns as the Yellowjackets earned a 66-42 victory at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium.

Rockwall (8-2, 5-1 in 11-6A) and Mesquite (7-2, 3-2) are both heading to the playoffs, but the Yellowjackets earned the No. 1 seed in Division I with the victory.

Rockwall’s fireworks overshadowed a big night for the Skeeter offense, which rolled up more than 550 total yards.

Mesquite played from behind all night long, as Zach Henry had scoring runs of 8 and 5 yards to stake the Yellowjackets to an early 14-0 lead.

The Skeeters used a big play to get on the scoreboard, as Dylan Hillard-McGill broke free for a 65-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit in half.

Smith-Njigba made his presence known with a 71-yard score late in the first quarter, with Mesquite responding early in the second on LaDarius Turner’s 46-yard touchdown run to make it 21-14.

The scoring continued at a rapid pace, as Henry found the end zone on a 1-yard run for Rockwall and the Skeeters getting a 21-yard touchdown run from RJ Bonner to stay close at 28-21.

The final five minutes of the first half was a backbreaker for Mesquite, as Henry scored for the fourth time in the half and Smith-Njigba hauled in a 55-yard touchdown pass from Braedyn Locke to give them a 42-21 halftime lead.

The Skeeters tried to make it interesting in the third quarter.

Hillard-McGill found Ja’Darion Smith on a 40-yard touchdown pass. After Locke and Smith-Njigba hooked up for a 42-yard score, Bonner responded with a 17-yard touchdown run to get back to within 49-35.

But Rockwall showed off its quick-strike ability once again with two scores in the final two minutes of the third quarter, as Ethan Spearman kicked a field goal and Locke found Smith-Njigba for a 31-yard touchdown pass that made it 59-35.

Each team added a score in the fourth, with Locke throwing a 15-yard touchdown pass to Brennan Ray and Hillard-McGill scoring on a 8-yard run.

