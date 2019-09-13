North Mesquite senior Torrion Smith flashed his big-play ability a week ago by returning an interception for a touchdown in the win over Lakeview.
The two-way standout took center stage on Thursday.
Smith not only tallied another defensive score, he added three more touchdowns on offense as the Stallions rolled to a 48-27 victory over Fort Worth Paschal at Farrington Field.
North Mesquite improves to 2-1 heading into next week’s tilt against Haltom.
Smith set the tone in the game’s opening minute, scooping up a fumble and returning it 22 yards to the end zone for a quick 7-0 lead.
Later in the first quarter, Smith hauled in a 29-yard touchdown pass from Kamaury Thompson to push the advantage to 14-0.
North Mesquite made it 21-0 early in the second quarter on a 4-yard scoring run by DeQuez Henderson.
Paschal got a spark when Elliott Titus entered the game at quarterback and got on the scoreboard when he threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to GP Massey.
The Stallions answered, though, as Thompson hooked up with Christian Perales on a 33-yard scoring strike late in the second quarter, and then went back to Smith on a 24-yard score early in the third to make it 35-7.
Paschal tried to make it interesting in the second half, but North Mesquite was able to keep them at arm’s length.
Thompson’s fourth touchdown pass of the night was also the fourth score for Smith as they hooked up on a 37-yard strike and Joe Edwards tacked on a 1-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter to put it away.
