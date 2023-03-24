When it comes to the soccer playoffs, seeding often has nothing to do with how matches are played and that was certainly the case on the pitch on Thursday, as the postseason got underway.
The Frisco girls, fresh off winning the 9-5A championship to earn the top seed, entered the playoffs as the No. 1 team in the Lethal Enforcer Soccer regional rankings.
That seeding normally offers a break in the opening round, but not in this case, as Liberty, which finished fourth in 10-5A, had an impressive resume of its own and came into the match ranked 14th in the region.
It turned out to be a true test for both sides, but in the end, the it was the Raccoons who were able to pull out a 2-1 victory in a bi-district playoff match at Lebanon Trail High School.
Frisco advances to the area round to take on the winner of the North Mesquite/W.T. White.
The Raccoons took the early advantage with a goal from London Young and took that 1-0 lead into halftime.
The Redhawks countered after the break with a score from Reese Brown to knot it up at 1-1.
But Frisco would have the final answer, as Young tallied her second of the night and that proved to be the game-winner.
Lebanon Trail, the 10-5A champion and another top seed, got pushed to the limit by fourth-seeded Lone Star, but was able to pull out a 1-0 victory in its bi-district match at Kuykendall Stadium.
Scoring chances were tough to come by, but Micayla Decker was able to tally the lone score of the night and it held up until the end.
The Trail Blazers, ranked 10th in the regional poll, will meet the winner of the Woodrow Wilson/Bryan Adams match in the area finals.
Wakeland, the reigning Class 5A state champion, has flown under the radar a bit this season and it nearly had its defense come to an end on Thursday.
But the Wolverines used some late-game dramatics to force overtime and eventually prevailed in a shootout for a 3-2 victory over Independence at Independence High School.
It was yet another meeting of top-rated opponents, as Wakeland entered the match ranked third in the regional poll, with Independence coming in at 7th.
The Knights struck the first blow to take a 1-0 lead, but Wakeland netted the equalizer when Emma Sapp scored off a feed from Dayleigh Bos to tie it up going into halftime.
Independence regained the advantage early in the second half and was looking for more, but some key saves from Brooklyn Freeman kept it a one-score game.
That proved pivotal, as with just four seconds left in regulation, Katy Gregson found the back of the net to tie it at 2-2 and sent it to overtime.
Neither team was able to score in the extra frames, sending it to a shootout, where Wakeland was able to pull out the win and advance to face the winner of the West Mesquite/Hillcrest match in the area finals.
BOYS
Heritage, the No. 1 team in the Lethal Enforcer Soccer Class 5A Region II poll, looked every bit the part on Thursday with a 4-1 win over No. 17 Frisco in its bi-district match at Kuykendall Stadium.
The Coyotes took the lead when Jacob Culpepper scored off an assist from Ziyaan Momin and it stayed 1-0 into halftime.
Heritage extended its lead when Ethan Rangel set up a score by Patric Garrison and Culpepper assisted on a goal by Omar Solorzano to make it 3-0.
Frisco got on the scoreboard to cut it to 3-1 but that is all Coyotes keeper Niko Mercado would allow, and Heritage added some insurance when Marcelo Pedraza scored off a feed from Culpepper to provide the final 4-1 margin.
The Coyotes move on to the area finals to take on Woodrow Wilson, who notched a 1-0 victory over Seagoville on Thursday.
West Mesquite, the 12-5A champion, earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over South Oak Cliff on Thursday in its bi-district playoff game at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
The Wranglers move on to face the winner of the match between defending state champion Wakeland and Frisco Centennial.
In 4A boys, Sunnyvale, ranked third in the regional poll, saw its season come to an end with a 3-2 loss to Anna in a bi-district match at Leopard Stadium.
Landon Marquez de la Plata had a goal and an assist and Hartmann Henry scored, but it was not quite enough, as the Raiders saw their season come to an end.
The same fate befell Panther Creek, who made the playoffs in its inaugural campaign, but fell in a shootout, 2-1, to Nevada Community at Clark Stadium.
