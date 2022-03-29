The first week of the high school soccer playoffs are in the books and many of the local representatives are looking ahead to next season.
One team that is not, however, is the Sunnyvale boys soccer team.
The Raiders made a little history on Tuesday, rallying for a 2-1 victory over Williams Prep to earn the first area championship in program history.
Sunnyvale (18-4-5) advances to the regional quarterfinals where it will take on Nevada Community later this week at a time to be determined.
The Raiders trailed for a good portion of the game, but finally netted the equalizer off a score from Landon Marquez.
Sunnyvale was not finished, as Nash Aziz delivered what would prove to be the game-winner off a feed from Henry Hartmann and keeper Jake Pecina and the defense made sure t would stand up until the end.
The Sachse girls were the lone team to make it out of the bi-district round, and while they nearly extended their season, the Mustangs dropped 3-2 decision to 12-6A champion Belton on Tuesday in an area round playoff game at Waco Midway High School.
Sachse (18-4-2) got off to a good start and took a 2-1 lead into halftime. However, gusty winds that impacted nearly every match around the state, affected this one, as well.
In the second half, it was Belton who had the wind at its back, and it took advantage to score twice to pull out the one-goal victory.
The North Mesquite boys and Horn girls were also in action on Tuesday in the area round.
Fresh off a big win over 9-6A champion Rowlett, the Stallions were hoping to keep things going as they faced Mansfield in the area round at Forrester Field.
North Mesquite (7-6-7) battled back from a first-half deficit to tie it and ultimately send it to a shootout, but were edged in penalties by a narrow 6-5 margin to see its season come to an end.
The Jaguars (16-6-1) met a similar fate, as it dropped a 3-1 decision to Mansfield at Vernon Newsom Stadium.
A handful of these teams’ district rivals did make it to the regional quarterfinal round.
The Wylie girls (23-0-3), the 9-6A champions, got a goal from Jordyn Vitale assisted by Morgan Brown and Carleigh Monroe posted the shutout in net as the Pirates remained undefeated with a 1-0 victory over Mansfield Lake Ridge at Wildcat-Ram Stadium.
The lone 10-6A girls team to advance was 10-6A champion Rockwall, who used a goal from Lauren Piper and a strong defensive effort to hold off Duncanville for a 1-0 victory at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
That sets up a regional quarterfinal battle between the two district champions, with the Yellowjackets taking on Wylie in the third round later this week at a time and place to be determined.
Tuesday not only marked the end of the road for the North Mesquite boys, but district champion Tyler Legacy(19-3-2) fell to Mansfield Lake Ridge, 3-2, and Rockwall (15-4-3) dropped a 1-0 decision to Duncanville at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
The lone team moving on is third-seeded Rockwall-Heath (13-8-3), who put together its second straight impressive performance with a 3-1 victory over Waxahachie, as they move on to the third round to take their turn against Duncanville later this week.
Bi-District Round
The opening round of the soccer playoffs pitted 9-6A against 10-6A as they had a chance to settle the issue on what was the strongest district.
The two districts split the four girls matches, with the seeding holding true.
Sachse, the 9-6A runner-up, pulled out a 2-1 victory over Rockwall-Heath at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
The match was tight throughout, but the Mustangs got a goal from McKenna Moran off an assist from Brianna Mata as they were able to eke out the one-score win to advance to the area round for the 10th time in their last 11 postseason appearances.
Horn put together an impressive all-around performance to post a 3-0 victory over Rowlett (10-11-1) in its bi-district playoff game at City Bank Stadium in Forney to advance to the area round for the second straight season.
Wylie, the 9-6A champions, got all it wanted from fourth-seeded Tyler Legacy, but Lindsey Beyers scored off an assist from Jordyn Vitale and that proved to be the difference in a 1-0 victory.
District 10-6A champion Rockwall got a battle from Lakeview in the first half, but scored three unanswered goals in the second to pull away for a 4-1 victory at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
The Yellowjackets got a pair of goals from Lauren Piper, Ayla Garcia and Kayla Leff found the back of the net and Madelyn Weir, Avery Shipman and Miranda Countryman provided assists.
In the Class 4A bi-district round, Sunnyvale dropped a hard-fought 4-3 match against Melissa as its season came to an end.
On the boys side, it was 10-6A that was able to earn a sweep of its 9-6A opponents.
On paper, fourth-seeded North Mesquite entered as the underdog against 9-6A champion Rowlett.
But the Stallions went toe-to-toe with the Eagles, and actually held the edge in scoring chances. They cashed in on a pair of those chances, getting goals from Josue Turrubiartes and Jonathan Zuniga to allow them to claim a 2-0 victory at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
Rowlett had its season come to an end with a 16-3-5 record.
Sachse (10-7-7) was the 9-6A runner-up, but it was unable to keep pace with Rockwall-Heath, who claimed a 4-0 victory at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Drew Cooley tallied a pair of goals, Fletcher Fierro and Corey Kossowski found the back of the net, Sam Spencer assisted on three scores and Blaise Richard added a helper to lead the Hawks offense and the defense held the Mustangs off the board.
District 10-6A champion took care of business with a 4-0 shutout of Garland (7-11-6), and on Thursday, Rockwall had set the tone for the bi-district round with its 2-0 victory against North Garland (9-7-4).
Collin Clark and Brady Valladarez provided the goals for the Yellowjackets, with assists coming from Andrew Corral and Omar Boutari.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.