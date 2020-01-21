The start of the district season is right around the corner and opportunities for tune-ups are coming to an end.
Several local squads took to the pitch last weekend to compete in the North Forney Goonsville Classic.
The Sachse girls won the Gold Bracket championship at the event, knocking off Rockwall-Heath in the title match.
The Rowlett girls also claimed a title, winning the Silver Bracket championship by getting stronger as the weekend progressed.
The Eagles did not get off to the start they had hoped, as despite a goal from Madeline Mason, they dropped a 3-1 decision to Horn on Thursday.
Rowlett had to get right back to action and they responded by pulling out a 0-0 draw against Rockwall-Heath.
The Eagles started rolling on Friday, as they cruised past North Mesquite in a 5-1 victory.
Taylor Conway and Rhagen Marshall each tallied a pair of goals, Raigen Powell found the back of the net and Jenal Trevino assisted on three of the scores.
In the Silver Bracket semifinals, Rowlett took on host North Forney. Brooke Meisner opened the scoring and Powell added a pair of goals, the latter of which was set up by Trevino, to propel them to a 3-0 victory.
That earned the Eagles a rematch with Horn in the championship match and they turned the tables on the Jaguars with a thorough 4-0 victory. Powell recorded a hat trick, Mason scored and Trevino and Conway provided assists.
After giving up three goals in the opener, Rowlett surrendered just one goal in the next four matches, led by goalkeeper Kennedy Stelling and defenders Ashley Johnson, Lexi Gilley, Natalie Leathers, Gretchen Wolfe, Lisa Kadria, Mason and Marshall.
The Mesquite and Poteet girls were in action at the Berkner Ice Bowl Tournament.
The Skeeters posted a 1-1-1 record.
Mesquite started with a 2-0 loss to Forney and then battled Richardson to a scoreless draw.
They saved their best for last, getting scores from Kerstyn Thomas and Arlene Ramirez, and taking advantage of an own goal in a 3-0 shutout of Crowley.
The Pirates were involved in a pair of closes losses, dropping 1-0 matches to Woodrow Wilson and McKinney North.
In non-district play, West Mesquite and Royse City played to a 0-0 draw.
BOYS
The West Mesquite, Horn and Rowlett boys also turned in strong performances at the North Forney Goonsville Classic.
The Wranglers started strong with a pair of victories on Thursday.
Jesse Velasquez scored the lone goal of the match with an assist from Edgar Lopez and Ruben Ortega posted the shutout in net as they earned a 1-0 victory over Lakeview.
Later in the day, Junior Saavedra and Lopez each scored twice, Velasquez had a pair of assists and Rodolfo Coronel had a shutout in a 4-0 blanking of Rockwall.
On Friday, Jose Estrada and Denis Bonilla tallied goals and the defense posted its third straight shutout in a 2-0 victory over Horn.
West Mesquite advanced to the semifinals where it met Rowlett, with the Wranglers able to outlast the Eagles in penalty kicks.
West Mesquite advanced to the tournament championship where it met Rockwall, but it was the Yellowjackets who were able to gain a measure of revenge with a 2-1 win in the title match.
Rowlett had advanced to the semifinals with three solid victories, starting on Thursday when they used goals from Dalton Reyna and Carson Prestridge in a 2-0 win over Thomas Jefferson.
Reyna scored again in a 1-0 blanking of North Forney and Kevin Adolfo, Prestridge and Andrew Martinez tallied goals in a 4-0 victory over Greenville.
Horn was not as fortunate. In addition to the setback to West Mesquite they dropped a 3-0 decision to Lovejoy and a 2-0 loss to Forney.
In non-district play, Christian Valdez scored the lone goal of the match to lift North Mesquite to a 1-0 victory over Irving Nimitz and Sachse and Jesuit battled to a scoreless draw.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.