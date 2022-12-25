The selection of our annual Top 10 stories usually involves ample discussion about which highlights make the cut.
Two years ago, there was no question what was the top story, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the spring seasons and continued to impact sports into the fall, generating a new perspective for athletes, coaches and fans.
Last year, the pandemic still impacted high school athletics, but fortunately, on a much smaller scale.
In 2022, there were still isolated incidents, but the athletics year went about largely as expected, allowing us to focus on the positive aspects of what local teams were able to accomplish during the past 12 months.
Here are the first five installments of the Top 10 Sports stories from the past year for The Mesquite News and The Rowlett Lakeshore Times.
10. Horn boys basketball team rolls to district title, Stallions break through
The Jaguars are in the midst of one of the most successful runs in the program’s history, having made three consecutive playoff appearances.
Horn captured the first district championship in program history in 2020, but topped that last season, posting an undefeated 12-0 record en route to the 10-6A title and winning a playoff game for the first time since 2013 under head coach Ondra Waddy, who was voted as the district coach of the year.
The Jaguars featured most valuable player Bryson Smith, offensive most valuable player Yai Koinyang and first-team seniors Sean Moning and Jordan Williams.
Smith continued to impress in the playoffs, recording 24 points, five rebounds and four assists in the bi-district win over Lakeview and pouring in 31 points in a narrow area-round loss to Killeen Ellison.
While Horn continued its recent run of success, North Mesquite returned to the playoffs for the first time in four years and just the second since 2008.
The Stallions were led by senior Tamorrian Grigsby, the 10-6A defensive most valuable player who averaged 14 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks per game, and first-teamer Cordale Russell, who recorded 11 points and five rebounds per contest.
9. Rowlett soccer teams continue streaks
Sports are often cyclical as programs endure their ups and downs, but the Eagles girls and boys have been a model of consistency on the pitch, and each extended their streaks of playoff appearances that dates back to 2003.
Though the playoffs were not held in 2020 due to the pandemic, both Rowlett teams were in first place when the season was halted and they had each already secured postseason berths.
The Rowlett boys rolled to the fifth district championship in program history, not dropping a match in regulation, behind a dozen all-district selections.
That group was led by co-offensive player of the year Oscar Martinez, defensive player of the year Pedro Hernandez, goalkeeper of the year Alex DeLeon, newcomer of the year Rodrigo Pajares, coach of the year Joshua Buchanan and first-teamers Edward Gallardo, Isaac Ramirez, C.J. Washington and Josue Martinez.
The Eagles girls overcame a tough early portion of the season to finish third in 9-6A to return to the playoffs.
They also featured their share of star power with co-offensive most valuable player Zayda Henderson, utility player of the year Trinity Egerton and first-team honorees Alexia Fregoso, Izzy Robertson and Corey Huffman.
8. Horn football stands alone in Mesquite ISD
When the University Interscholastic League announced its realignment for 2022-2024, MISD found its five schools spread out in three different districts.
While that could have opened the door for widespread success, all five teams found themselves facing difficult roads to the playoffs, and at the end of the season, Horn was the school district’s lone representative.
The Jaguars finished the season with a 8-3 record, including 5-1 in 10-6A, which put them second behind Rockwall.
Horn featured a defense that had several playmakers that stepped up at different times, including Amani Itote, Bradley Amwayi, Dmyyn Evans-Smith, D.J. Coleman, Jordan Lester and Nathaniel Rainey.
The offense had to deal with some personnel changes, but Raheem Beck and J.T. Thomas both had their moments at quarterback, they had a formidable pair of running backs in Titus Muse and Kevontae White, and one of the top wide receivers in the area in Chris Dawn, Jr.
7. Skeeters baseball team returns to playoffs
Mesquite has a proud baseball tradition, with teams making several deep runs over the years, but recently, times have been a little tougher.
The Skeeters entered the 2022 season having not made the playoffs since 2016, but they were determined to change that course behind players such as first-team relief pitcher Addison Patton, second-team pitchers Kaleb Lair and Brian Lee, second-team catcher Luis Castillo, second-team infielder Steve Rodriguez and second-team utility player Adrian Davenport.
It was not easy, as the battle for the final playoff berth went down to the wire. But Mesquite was able to pull out close victories over its crosstown rivals, as wins over Horn (3-2) and North Mesquite (8-5 and 4-3) was the difference in propelling them to the postseason.
6. Local girls basketball teams continue winning ways
Horn, Sachse and Sunnyvale have enjoyed their share of success during the past two decades and that continued during the past season.
The Jaguars have never missed the playoffs since becoming a varsity program, a streak of 20 consecutive years dating back to 2003.
Horn won its first district championship in 2005 and has added nine more since.
Last season, the Jaguars edged out Tyler Legacy for the outright title with offensive player of the year Da’Lonna Choice, first-teamers Dasia Robinson and Vernell Atamah and second-teamers Camden Harston and Juliet Esomchukwu.
Horn rolled over Rowlett in the bi-district round before running into Duncanville in the area finals.
As good as the Jaguars have been against their Mesquite ISD brethren, Sachse has done the same in the Garland ISD sphere.
The Mustangs made the playoffs for the 13th straight season and their undefeated district championship was their eighth in the last nine years.
Head coach Donna McCullough directed a group that included most valuable player Crislyn Rose and first-teamers Neenah George, Londyn Oliphant and Charish Thompson.
Since becoming a varsity program in 2011, Sunnyvale has made 12 consecutive playoff appearances. Along the way, they captured 10 district championships, including the last six in a row, and they won the state championship in 2015.
The Raiders continued that run this past season, going undefeated en route to the 13-4A title behind head coach Jill McDill, most valuable player Takoya Stallings, defensive player of the year Micah Russell and first-teamers Alli McAda and Brinley Andrews.
Sunnyvale picked up playoff wins over Van and Paris North Lamar to advance to the third round for the third straight season before falling to Brownsboro in a narrow loss in the regional quarterfinals.
