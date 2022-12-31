The selection of our annual Top 10 stories usually involves ample discussion about which highlights make the cut.
Two years ago, there was no question what was the top story, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the spring seasons and continued to impact sports into the fall, generating a new perspective for athletes, coaches and fans.
Last year, the pandemic still impacted high school athletics, but fortunately, on a much smaller scale.
In 2022, there were still isolated incidents, but the athletics year went about largely as expected, allowing us to focus on the positive aspects of what local teams were able to accomplish during the past 12 months.
Here are the first five installments of the Top 10 Sports stories from the past year for The Mesquite News and The Rowlett Lakeshore Times.
5. Sachse volleyball puts together another strong campaign
The Mustangs have established themselves as the standard among Garland ISD volleyball teams.
Since starting varsity play in 2004, Sachse has never missed the playoffs, a streak of 19 years in a row.
Along the way, the Mustangs have captured 11district championships, and this season, they captured their 10th in a row.
Sachse did so with a dominant run through 9-6A, as they posted a perfect 16-0 record, dropping just two sets along the way.
Led by district coach of the year Rikki Jones, and behind 9-6A co-most valuable player senior Macy Taylor, offensive player of the year junior Favor Anyanwu, setter of the year junior Scarlette Young and a pair of first-teamers in senior Chi Tran and sophomore Kaelynn Sims, the Mustangs defeated Royse City and DeSoto in the playoffs before falling in a tight, five-setter to Rockwall.
It marked the fourth consecutive season Sachse has advanced to at least the regional quarterfinal round.
4. Dallas Christian girls basketball captures state title
The Chargers girls basketball program is no stranger to success.
Entering the 2021-2022 season, Dallas Christian had made five trips to the state tournament in the previous six years.
But the ultimate prize had proved to be elusive in recent years, as they had not brought home a state championship since winning back-to-back titles in 2016-2017.
The Chargers were determined to change the ending to the story this season, but in early January, they were staring at a 6-13 record.
But Dallas Christian stayed on course behind players such as juniors Caitlynn Jordan, Kennedy Chappell and Maddie Perkins, senior Ansley Hughes, sophomores Jackie Schlegel and Jocie Schlegel and freshman Megan Greer.
After dropping that game to Ben Wheeler Martins Mill, the Chargers did not lose again, reeling off 13 consecutive victories, culminating in a 47-41 victory over Houston Second Baptist to win the Class 5A state championship.
Dallas Christian doubled up Houston Second Baptist, 18-9, in the first quarter and while things got close at times, it made it stand up until the end behind 17 points and seven rebounds from Jordan, nine points from Chappell, nine points and four assists from Perkins, eight points from Jackie Schlegel and four points from Hughes.
3. Mesquite ISD volleyball teams enjoy banner season
For the last several years, Mesquite ISD have been grouped in the same district with some of strongest perennial programs in the area.
As a result, outside of Horn, playoff berths have been tough to come by.
But when the University Interscholastic League announced its realignment for 2022-2024, it opened the door to a more favorable landscape and MISD teams were ready to take advantage.
Horn continued its run of success, as outstanding attacker junior Madison Mosley, outstanding libero senior Ryan Henderson, outstanding blocker senior Juliet Esomchukwu, newcomer of the year freshman Jaidyn Hartsfield and first-team junior Jada Shepherd, the Jaguars finished second in 10-6A to return to the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season.
Over in the new 12-5A, there was a MISD takeover, allowing Poteet, North Mesquite and West Mesquite to make history.
The Pirates not only made the playoffs for the first time in three years, they won their first district championship since 2005.
District coach of the year Erika Dupree guided a group that included outstanding setter freshman Cylie Johnson, outstanding hitter senior Taylore Alsaid, newcomer of the year sophomore Kyla Johnson and first-teamers senior Kalin Bradley, senior Ella Keheley and junior Gabrielle Bradley, Poteet dropped just one set on its way to a perfect 14-0 campaign.
The Stallions and Wranglers finished in a three-way tie for second place, with each breaking lengthy postseason droughts.
North Mesquite, with co-outstanding blocker senior Cora Hurst, first-team seniors Michelle Lopez and Tanaiya Antwine and second-team junior Serenity Finch and senior Reagan Davis, earned its first playoff berth since 2011.
West Mesquite had waited even longer for this moment. But the Wranglers, with co-outstanding blocker junior Odyssi Armstrong, outstanding libero sophomore Alexis Mata, first-team sophomore Tamara Cooper and junior Ally Rogers and second-team sophomore Aubrey Taylor and senior Brianna Logan, returned to the postseason for the first time since 1993.
2. Poteet’s Smallwood shines at state track and field meet
Poteet senior Kendrick Smallwood capped one of the most decorated high school track and field careers in recent memory as he captured a pair of medals at the state track and field meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Three years ago, Smallwood flashed his potential when he not only qualified for the state meet, he finished fifth in the 110 hurdles, just eight-hundredths of a second out of second place.
After being denied an opportunity to compete during his sophomore campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Smallwood made the most of his chance to return in his junior season, where he turned in two dominant performances en route to winning gold in the 110 and 300 hurdles.
This season, he has gotten stiff competition from the emergence of McKinney North senior Kody Blackwood, who will join Smallwood as a teammate back in Austin at Texas in the fall.
Smallwood defended his 5A championship in the 110 hurdles, winning in a time of 13.44 seconds, which was just four-hundredths off the state record.
A little later in the day, Smallwood claimed silver in the 300 hurdles, as his time of 36.24 was just off the pace of Blackwood, who crossed in 36.14.
1. Dallas Christian football wins state championship
Dallas Christian has been dominant throughout the 2022 football season.
But at a program with the bar raised as high as it is, the only satisfying end would be a state championship.
The Chargers completed their mission last month, using a dominant defensive effort to propel them to a 24-0 victory over Houston Cypress Christian in the TAPPS Division III state title game at Waco ISD Stadium.
Dallas Christian, which finishes its season with a 13-1 record, completes its mission of winning back-to-back state championships, and the title was the 10th in program history, tying it for the most of any high school in Texas.
The defenses controlled much of the action for both sides, but the Chargers’ playmakers on offense found a way to do enough.
The Chargers took the lead for good when Zach Hernandez kicked a 29-yard field goal and the defense then got into the scoring act, forcing a fumble that D.J. Lampkins scooped up and returned 72 yards for a touchdown and it was suddenly a 10-0 game early in the second quarter.
It stayed that way through halftime, with Cypress Christian still hanging around, until the Chargers finally hit them with the big play, as quarterback Luke Carney hooked up with Will Nettles on a 76-yard touchdown pass to extend the advantage to 17-0 midway through the fourth quarter.
Dallas Christian put the game away in the fourth quarter with a grinding drive against a tired defense.
Hernandez, who finished the night with 20 carries for 134 yards, got nine of those totes on the game-clinching possession, including the final one for a 2-yard touchdown that made it 24-0 with 3:35 left to spark the celebration.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.