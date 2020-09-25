Don’t look now, but the start of the district volleyball season is right around the corner.
Though official matches for Class 6A and 5A programs did not get going until last Tuesday, because of the schedule changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Poteet and West Mesquite will open their 13-5A campaigns next week with just a handful of matches under their belts.
The Pirates and Wranglers will be presented with a different, and more difficult, landscape as they begin their quests for the playoffs.
They bid farewell to Lancaster, Terrell and Kaufman. Forney and North Forney remain, while Highland Park, Greenville, Royse City and Crandall have been added to the mix.
Both the Falcons and Jackrabbits made the playoffs last season, as did all four newcomers, meaning 13-5A will feature seven returning playoff squads and three district champions.
Poteet has a long history of success during the last three decades, having made the playoffs in 25 out of 30 years.
There are new faces on the court every season, but the most notable change for the Pirates is on the sideline, where longtime head coach Lisa Lisewsky retired in the offseason and they announced former standout Erika Dupree as their new leader.
Poteet, who was 24-20 last season before falling in the bi-district round of the playoffs, graduated four of their top five hitters from a year ago, but they do return the team leader.
Junior Aniyah Harrington averaged 3.7 kills per set as she was named to the 13-5A first team after also recording 45 aces, 25 blocks and 3.2 digs per game.
She is one of a trio of returners who are all-around players.
Senior Kylah Hunter was voted the district libero most valuable player as she led the team with 5.2 digs per set, while adding 40 aces behind the service line.
Junior Margeaux Shields, a second-team all-district honoree, emerged as the team’s setter, registering 9.6 assists per set, but did much more than just pass, as she tallied 1.1 kills and 2.9 digs per game to go along with 43 aces and 24 blocks.
Seniors Samantha Woods, Victoria Maldonado, Ardreuna Davis, Audrey McKiddy and Peyton Jones and juniors Alyssa Lopez and Jahzara Ogunniyi also earned varsity experience last season.
And keep an eye on sophomore Sai Brookins-Fleming, a 5-8 sophomore outside hitter who should play a huge role for the Pirates.
“My expectation for this season is for the girls to literally play each game and each practice like it is their last,” Dupree said. “Literally, I remind them that this could be our last day, so do your job and make it count each and every day.”
While Poteet has been a postseason regular, the same is not true for West Mesquite, who has just two playoff appearances in program history, with the last coming in 1993.
The Wranglers have flirted with breaking that drought at times and they are hoping this is their year.
West Mesquite lost three all-district performers, but they do welcome back senior middle hitter Ti’Anna Freeman, a second-team all-district selection, and a third-teamer in senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Breanna Harper.
The Wranglers also have a family 1-2 punch with junior middle hitter Mercy Okougbodu and sophomore outside hitter Precious Okougbodu, last year’s district co-newcomer of the year.
West Mesquite has a senior setter in Shanara Harris and has also gotten contributions from sophomore Emma Garza, sophomore Amiah Pennie, senior Nia Parker, among others.
North Forney won the 13-5A championship a year ago and coach Holly Perkins did so with a young roster, many of whom are back.
That includes district most valuable player junior Davalynn Brooks, co-most valuable defender junior Karsyn Hunter and co-newcomer of the year sophomore Logan Bearden.
In addition to that trio, the Falcons also return first-teamers in senior middle blocker Kennedy Cline and junior setter Arissa Givens, second-team junior middle blocker Arianna Escudero and third-team junior right side Sophia Juarez.
The Jackrabbits, who were the 13-5A runner-up last season, also return a solid nucleus. Senior Maddy Becker is back after winning co-most valuable defender, and she is joined by first-team senior middle blocker Brooke Johnson, second-team sophomore setter Corinne Taysom and third-team right senior right side Macie Wells.
Of the newcomers, Highland Park might have the best chance to rise to the top of the standings. Last season, the Scots won the 11-5A title and advanced all the way to the Region 2 final before falling to Lovejoy.
The Scots did graduate five all-district performers, including MVP Kendyl Reaugh, who signed with Alabama.
The cupboard is not bare, though, with co-newcomer of the year sophomore outside hitter/defensive specialist Sydney Breon, first-team senior libero/outside hitter Kennedy Westendorff, second-team senior outside hitter Anna Claire Nichol, second-team junior outside hitter Emily Hellmuth and seniors Charlotte Lassarat and Carter Ching, junior Bela Alomar and sophomores Gracie Braner and Ceci Gooch.
The third reigning district champion in the field is Greenville, who won the title in 15-5A. The Lions, however, graduated several key contributors, including MVP Jayde Sickels, meaning others are going to have to step up around defensive most valuable player senior outside hitter/middle hitter Kelsi McNair and first-team sophomore setter Sydney Walker.
Royse City finished third behind Greenville a year ago to make the playoffs, while Crandall was the fourth seed out of 13-4A but will face a much tougher task as they move up in classification.
