North Mesquite (2-5) is 0-3 in district and searching for its first district win.
That will be a tough chore on Friday as they take on reigning Class 6A Division II state champion Longview (7-0, 3-0 in 11-6A) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
The Stallions are looking to forget about last week’s 76-7 loss to Rockwall, but there were some bright spots.
Sophomore Kobie Norman had 16 carries for 102 yards, highlighted by a 58-yard touchdown run.
Liam Thornton, making his second start at quarterback, completed 15-of-32 attempts for 75 yards. Torrion Smith had seven receptions and Kamaury Thompson made four grabs.
The Lobos rolled over Rockwall-Heath in a 49-13 rout a week ago.
Haynes King, who has committed to Texas A&M, has completed 74-of-132 passes for 1,130 yards and nine touchdowns, but does have six interceptions. King has also rushed for 291 yards and seven scores.
Kaden Meredith has done the heavy lifting in the ground game, with 100 carries for 957 yards and 11 scores, but Longview has several other capable options, as well.
The receiving corps is led by Kyas Moore (22-455, TD), who is averaging 20.7 yards per catch, Kaden Kearbey (18-232, 2 TDs) and Jayden Williams (10-108).
The Lobo defense is led by Tyshawn Taylor, who has recorded 79 tackles, with 10 for loss. Malik Cannon has 57 tackles, with nine for loss, Andrew Beltran has 15 tackles for loss and John Sawyer Goram-Welch has made nine stops behind the line of scrimmage.
In all, Longview has recorded 66.5 tackles for loss, 25 sacks and five interceptions.
Last season, the Lobos jumped on North Mesquite early to take a 29-0 lead en route to a 63-3 victory.
