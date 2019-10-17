North Mesquite understands it needs wins to stay in the playoff hunt, but getting those is easier said than done in the rigorous 11-6A.
The Stallions (2-4, 0-2) will try to get things turned around in a hostile environment when they take on Rockwall (5-2, 2-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium.
North Mesquite showed a new wrinkle last week in starting Liam Thornton at quarterback to offer a different look.
Thornton got a rough introduction to the job against a swarming Mesquite defense that was in the backfield all night. He did throw for 106 yards and also rushed for a touchdown.
Kamaury Thompson shifted over to receiver where he caught four passes for 81 yards and also had three carries.
Samuel Inyang paced the rushing attack with 11 carries for 69 yards, while Torrion Smith had one grab for 25 yards.
Thompson (50-93, 750 yards, 8 TDs passing, 49-338, 3 TDs rushing, 5-82 receiving), Inyang (56-408, 5 TDs), Smith (6-57 rushing, 21-352, 5 TDs receiving) and Thornton (111 total yards) account for nearly 90 percent of the Stallions’ offensive production, but they are all also key members of the defense.
That can be taxing as the season progresses and it will once again be put to the test against a high-powered Rockwall offense.
Outside of the 49-3 loss to Longview, the Yellowjackets have scored at least 38 points in every other game, including last week’s 38-17 win over Rockwall-Heath.
Sophomore Braedyn Locke is completing 58.5 percent of his passes for 2,058 yards and 25 touchdowns with only three interceptions.
Star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who missed most of the Longview game and the following week against Horn, returned to the lineup against the Hawks with eight catches for 110 yards and three touchdowns.
For the season, Smith-Njigba has 46 receptions for 873 yards and 14 touchdowns, while JJ Williams gives them a solid 1-2 punch with 25 catches for 402 yards and three scores.
The Yellowjackets also have a pair of capable runners. Zach Henry (78-509, 7 TDs) is doing what is expected, but they have also gotten a nice boost from Khalil Catlett, who has a team-high 93 carries for 480 yards and four scores.
Tyler Ashworth has been a playmaker on defense with a team-best 70 tackles to go along with an interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Jake Edwards and Corey Kelley each have a pair of interceptions and Rockwall has 31 tackles for loss as a unit.
Rockwall holds a 6-1 edge in the all-time series and there have not been many close games. Every match-up has been decided by at double-digits except one, which was a 28-19 Yellowjacket with in 2005.
Last season, Rockwall pulled away for a 44-10 win.
