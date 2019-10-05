NORTH MESQUITE FOOTBALL
North Mesquite was hoping that some extra preparation time due to its bye week would pay dividends when it opened the 11-6A season on Friday against Tyler Lee.

The Red Raiders had other ideas, as they opened a big first-half lead and went on to a 35-17 victory at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

Tyler Lee (5-1,2-0 in 11-6A) got the scoring started in the first quarter when Trent Adams threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Turner.

The Stallions (1-4, 0-1) got a 28-yard field goal by Heriberto Campuzano early in the second, but the Red Raiders countered, as Trent Adams had a short touchdown run and Bryson Donnell scored on a 22-yard run to give them a 21-3 lead at halftime.

Donnell found the end zone again in the third quarter as the advantage swelled to 28-3.

North Mesquite tried to make a late charge. Samuel Inyang had a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter, but Tyler Lee matched it with a 28-yard touchdown run by Jamarion Miller.

The Stallions found the end zone once more on a 4-yard run by Kobie Norman to close to within 35-17 but that was as close as it would get.

