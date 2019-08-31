North Mesquite was hoping to get off on the right foot in its 2019 season opener on Friday.
The Stallions were in position to do just that for much of the night, but Arlington Sam Houston took its first lead midway through the fourth quarter and that proved to be enough in a 21-17 victory at Wilemon Stadium.
North Mesquite led at three different points in the game, starting with a 41-yard touchdown run by Samuel Inyang early in the first quarter to take a 7-0 edge.
As would become a common theme, though, the Texans came right back, as Jyden Hollie scored on a short touchdown run to tie it at 7-7 at the end of one quarter.
The Stallions took the lead into halftime courtesy of a 2-yard touchdown run by quarterback Kamaury Thompson, but Sam Houston again knotted it at 14-14 when Justin Tonie hit Willie Jones on a 58-yard scoring strike late in the third quarter.
North Mesquite regained the advantage at 17-14 on a field goal by Heriberto Campuzano, but the Texans would have the final answer, as Exzavier Thomas had a 21-yard touchdown run to take a 21-17 lead and that would hold up until the end.
