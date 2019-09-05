North Mesquite had its chances in its season opener, but Arlington Sam Houston was able to pull out a 21-17 victory last Friday.
The Stallions resume their quest for their first win of the season on Homecoming night at 7:30 p.m. Friday against a tough Lakeview team.
Samuel Inyang, a standout on the defensive side of the ball, shined on offense on Friday, carrying the ball 18 times for 139 yards and a 41-yard touchdown run.
Quarterback Kamaury Thompson picked his spots running the ball and also had a rushing score.
North Mesquite will look to get its passing game going against the Patriots. Thompson was 6-of 14 for 64 yards, with a bulk of that going to Torrian Smith (3-63).
The Stallion defense did force a pair of turnovers, but also yielded more than 400 yards against the Texans.
They will hope for an improved effort against Lakeview, who was opportunistic in overcoming an early double-digit deficit to post a 32-21 win over Arlington Seguin on Friday.
Most eyes will be on running back Camar Wheaton. The junior is the No. 1 running back in the country in the Class of 2021 according to 247 sports and he had 22 carries for 104 yards and a pair of touchdowns a week ago.
Quarterback Jarret Adams was back on the field after missing most of last season with an injury. He completed 9-of-21 passes for 123 yards, highlighted by a 72-yard scoring strike to Caleb Reed.
The defense came up big when needed, forcing three turnovers. Gavin Harris was responsible for forcing a safety in the first quarter and he put the game away with a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth.
This will be the 29th meeting between the two teams, who were district rivals for the majority of the time between 1978-2003.
The rivalry featured a series of streaks during that time. North Mesquite won the first 10 meetings, Lakeview claimed six of the next season and the Stallions responded with seven straight victories before the they were ushered off to a new district.
Since then, the teams have met four times in non-district, splitting the four contests.
