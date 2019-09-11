NORTH MESQUITE FOOTBALL DANIEL DUNN

North Mesquite defeated Fort Worth Paschal 38-21 in last season's meeting.

 Richard Fowler, Special Contributor

Last season, North Mesquite was able to build some momentum during the first month and they are hoping to continue that trend when they travel to take on Fort Worth Paschal at 7 p.m. Thursday at Farrington Field.

The Stallions shook off a close loss to Arlington Sam Houston in the opener to post a solid 33-14 victory over Lakeview Centennial last Friday on Homecoming night to even their record at 1-1.

Senior Samuel Inyang continues to be the story on offense. The converted defensive back is averaging better than 10 yards per carry (27-272) with four touchdowns, including long scoring runs of 41 and 81 yards.

Quarterback Kamaury Thompson has not been asked to throw much, but he has picked his spots and has accounted for 208 total yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Torrion Smith has a team-high five receptions and also returned an interception for a score against Lakeview, as the Stallion defense limited the Patriots to less than 220 yards.

Paschal got off to a good start to the year with a 33-26 win over Irving but was not as fortunate a week ago in a 42-14 loss to Haltom.

The Panthers actually stacked up fairly evenly in the loss, but doomed themselves with four turnovers.

Paschal expected to be improved on offense with nine returning starters and it moved the ball well at times.

Connor Culp threw for 186 yards and a touchdown but was also intercepted twice. William Booker (15-91, TD) and Elliott Titus (13-68) were both effective on the ground and North Mesquite will have to be aware of Mitchell Nowell on the outside after he caught seven passes for 109 yards.

Last season, North Mesquite picked up a 38-21 win in the first meeting ever between the two teams. Daniel Dunn had a punt return and an interception return for a touchdown to provide a spark.

Haltom returns only three starters on defense and that could open the door for a big night for Inyang. Last season, Stallion running back Jawuan Clark gashed the Panthers for 283 yards and three touchdowns.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

