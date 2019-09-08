North Mesquite entered Friday night in search of its first win of the season.
The Stallions got it in emphatic fashion as they dominated from start to finish to claim a 33-14 victory over Lakeview on Homecoming Night at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
North Mesquite jumped on the Patriots from the start, as Kamaury Thompson threw a touchdown pass to Nwaja Grant.
The defense then got into the act, as Torrion Smith picked off a pass and returned it 58-yards for a score to make it 13-0.
Samuel Inyang then took center stage, scoring on a 1-yard plunge just before halftime and then breaking free for a 81-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter to push the advantage to 26-0.
Lakeview finally got on the scoreboard midway through the third on a touchdown run by Zechariah Dunston, but the Stallions had an immediate answer, as Inyang tacked on his third score of the night to make it 33-7.
The Patriots added one more touchdown in the final seconds, but it was too little, too late.
