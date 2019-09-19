North Mesquite has rebounded nicely from a tough season-opening loss.
The Stallions took apart a solid Lakeview team in Week 2 for a 33-14 victory and followed that up with a 48-27 win over Fort Worth Paschal last Thursday.
North Mesquite will try to improve to 3-1 when it meets Haltom at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Birdville Stadium.
The Stallions scored their most points since 2017 a week ago. Quarterback Kamaury Thompson had one of his best games as a starter, completing 13-of-17 passes for 239 yards and four touchdowns and adding 12 carries for a team-high 64 yards.
Torrion Smith continues to be a monster on both sides of the ball, as he had seven catches for 131 yards and three touchdowns and also returned a fumble for a score.
For the season, Thompson has now thrown for 369 yards and five touchdowns without an interception and rushed for 142 yards.
Samuel Inyang continues to be effective on the ground, in addition to his role in the secondary, and is averaging 9.0 yards per carry (34-307) with four touchdowns and Joe Edwards and DeQuez Henderson have also rushed for scores.
Smith (12-208) has emerged as the top receiver, but North Mesquite will also try to get Marcus Yow (4-66), Jonathan Perez (3-29) and Christian Perales (2-67) more involved.
Defensively, North Mesquite has been able to make some big plays. The defensive score was Smith’s second in as many weeks. They had four takeaways against Paschal and have forced nine in three games.
They are hoping that trend continues against Haltom (1-2), who defeated that same Paschal team 42-14 to go along with close losses to Saginaw (23-21) and Lake Highlands (28-26).
Haltom was one of the big stories of 2018 as it went 13-1 and advanced to the regional finals. However, the Buffaloes graduated star quarterback Michael Black along with 17 other starters.
Quarterback Adam Hill has stepped in nicely under center, completing 56 percent of his passes (46-of-82) for 702 yards and five touchdowns without a pick.
Kenneth Cormier Jr. has picked up where he left off, rushing for 240 yards and six scores, while Hill is also a threat on the ground with 34 carries for 120 yards.
Haltom has spread the ball around through the air and have three big threats with Jace Washington (18-422, 4 TDs), Kevin Elizando (13-144, TD) and Cormier (11-95).
Among the players to watch on defense are Gavon Lange (35 tackles), an all-state honoree a year ago, Easton Stults (26 tackles), Johnny Rider (25 tackles) and Joe Castro (20 tackles, 4 TFL).
Last season, North Mesquite hung around for a while and was within 28-17 before the Buffaloes got a pair of late touchdown passes from Black to pull away for a 41-17 win.
