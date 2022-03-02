One week ago, North Mesquite was in a precarious position in the playoff race.
The Stallions held down the fourth spot in the standings, but also faced a daunting task facing the two top teams in 10-6A.
Fast forward and not only is North Mesquite still in good position to make the playoffs, it actually strengthened its spot with a pair of strong performances.
The Stallions (4-3-1, 14) battled second-place Rockwall (5-2-3, 18) to a 2-2 draw on Tuesday, with the coaches crediting Josue Turrubiartes for a strong all-around effort.
The Yellowjackets got a goal and an assist from Omar Boutari, a goal from David Dilov and an assist from David Beltran.
On Friday, North Mesquite faced the tough task of taking on undefeated Tyler Legacy, and with a loss, could have fallen back into a tie for fourth place.
The Stallions had other ideas, as they handed the state-ranked Raiders their first regulation loss of the season with a 2-1 victory.
Diego Lopez and Victor Lujan provided the goals and the coaching staff cited the play of Lujan, Jacob Perez and Jorge Cedillo for their efforts in securing the win.
Tyler Legacy (8-1-1, 25) was able to bounce back on Tuesday with a 1-0 win over Rockwall-Heath (5-2-2, 17), as Noe Robles netted the game-winner with only 18 seconds left to pull out the victory.
Also on Tuesday, Mesquite (1-7-1, 4) notched its first district win with a 1-0 shutout of Horn (1-5-4, 7), despite the Jaguars getting strong play from Carl Elaya and Joel Baez.
Rockwall’s point against North Mesquite allowed it to move past Rockwall-Heath in the standings after the Hawks had captured a 2-1 win in their head-to-head meeting on Friday.
Donovan Faletto and Drew Cooley found the back of the net, with Kyle Dudek Blaise Richard and Nael Shalabi helping to set up those scores.
Omar Boutari tallied the lone goal for the Yellowjackets.
