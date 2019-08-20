North Mesquite and West Mesquite are not district rivals, but playing a cross-town foe always adds a little something extra.
It means a little more when both teams are chasing the same goal.
The Stallions and Wranglers have each endured some rough times in recent years and both are hoping to use some victories during the pre-district schedule as an opportunity to build momentum to change those fortunes.
On Tuesday, both teams enjoyed their share of highlights, but it was North Mesquite who took a step forward in the win/loss column with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-16 victory at West Mesquite High School.
“Every win is important and every loss is important because you learn from it,” North Mesquite head coach Roger Waters said. “ We’ve got some seniors mixed in there with some real young kids, I’ve got two freshmen that start and a sophomore that starts so any time they are on the court, it is a learning experience, so that’s always good.”
The Stallions spotted the Wranglers a 4-0 lead in the opening game but started to turn the tide behind the service line. North Mesquite recorded 19 aces from seven different players, led by five from Ta’Ty Williams and four from Mallory Garcia and that was reflected on the scoreboard.
After taking a 10-9 lead in Game 1, the Stallions trailed on just two other occasions, once each early in Games 2 and 3, the rest of the way.
“Our serve game has been awful this year and we have focused on it, they are tired of hearing me get on them about it and it was finally much better,” One thing I preach is learning how to serve tough, working on teaching kids to jump serve, because it can be a weapon when you use it correctly.”
In what proved to be the final game, Garcia tallied a pair of aces on the opening serve, but four consecutive errors allowed West Mesquite to surge to a 4-3 lead.
Behind strong play at the net from Lena Cates and Abby McDaniel and a three-ace service run by Williams, North Mesquite reeled off a 11-2 run to take a 14-6 lead.
The Wranglers tried to hang around behind points from Ya’Janae Patt, Mercy Okougbodu and Ti’anna Freeman, but the Stallions were able to match them every step, as Kayla Pope had a kill, Williams added another ace and McDaniel’s smash capped a 25-16 win to close it out.
Cates paced North Mesquite with eight kills and four blocks, McDaniel had seven kills, Mikaylah West and KK Daniyan each added four kills and Garcia registered 17 assists.
West Mesquite got seven kills and four blocks from Patt, four kills each from Freeman and Mercy Okougbodu and 11 assists from Skye Harris.
The Wranglers got off to a great start as Patt had a kill and a block to stake them to a 4-0 lead to open the match.
The Stallions stayed close, took their first lead and then an ace from DD Pinales gave them a 13-10 advantage.
North Mesquite pulled away from there, as West and McDaniel each had a pair of kills and Daniyan added another as they went on to the 25-19 win.
The early stages of Game 2 followed a similar script, with the teams staying close to one another.
The Wranglers led 7-6 after a kill from Freeman but the Stallions countered behind a four-point service run from McDaniel, capped by an ace that gave them a 11-7 lead
West Mesquite was still within 14-12, but that was as close as it would get. Cates had three kills down the stretch, Garcia had an ace and Camry Gipson added another ace on game point to complete the 25-15 win and they would go on to complete the sweep.
