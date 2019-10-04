While the rest of 11-6A kicked off their seasons last Friday, North Mesquite got its bye week, giving them some extra time to prepare for their district opener at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Tyler Lee at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Stallions are off to a 1-3 start to the season, which is not where they want to be in the win column, but there have been several bright spots from which to build from.
Quarterback Kamaury Thompson is capable of a huge game on any given week. The senior has completed 54.9 percent of his passes (39-of-71) for 583 yards and eight touchdowns with just one interception. He has also used good judgment pulling the ball down, averaging 8.6 yards per carry (34-292, 3 TDs).
Thompson also plays defense, as does standout defensive back Samuel Inyang, who leads the team in rushing with 40 carries for 332 yards and four touchdowns.
Torrion Smith is another dynamic playmaker on both sides of the ball. Smith leads the team with 17 receptions for 311 yards and five touchdowns and also has a fumble return and interception return for scores.
The Tyler Lee defense gave up its share of yards in last week’s win over Rockwall-Heath, but slammed the door when it mattered, holding the Hawks to just seven points in the second half.
Running back Jamarion Miller made an immediate impact as a freshman and the Red Raiders were expected to have one of the top ground games in the district.
They can still do that, but they hurt Rockwall-Heath through the air, as Trent Adams completed 17-of-30 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns. Jeremiah Turner was the main target with six catches for 135 yards, while Adams also threw a 79-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Donnell and a 30-yarder to Jamal Ligon.
Last season, Thompson accounted for 347 total yards and five touchdowns to lead the Stallions to a 41-34 victory and they may need a similar effort on Friday if they hope to start the 11-6A slate on the right foot.
