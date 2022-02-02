Horn played perhaps its biggest regular season game of the season on Friday when it went on the road to take on Tyler Legacy with first place in 10-6A on the line.
The Raiders had won the first meeting—handing the Jaguars their lone district loss—but Horn avenged that setback and Da'Lonna Choice led the way, tallying a game-high 22 points in a 59-41 victory.
It was the second consecutive 22-point outing for Choice, who did the same in Tuesday’s 68-47 win over crosstown rival Mesquite.
Horn has already secured its 20th consecutive playoff berth and at 9-1 in 10-6A, is closing in on its sixth district championship in the last seven years.
Did you know?
SLM: Your team just had to make a long road trip for a big game against Tyler Legacy with first place on the line. After the big win, how excited/proud were you and your teammates on that bus ride back home?
DC: We were really excited the whole bus ride home. We just couldn’t stop talking about the game and everything that was going on during it.
SLM: You are one of the senior leaders of this team. How would you describe your leadership style?
DC: I’m a very dependable person when it comes to my team, I would do anything for them. I don’t complain even when it’s the little things they do that is wrong or bad, I try to help them through that.
SLM: For many student-athletes, basketball is a year-round sport. Is this the case for you and if so, what teams do you play for when it is not high school basketball season?
DC: The team that I used to play for was the Lady Jets with my coach being Jason Terry. I’ve been playing with them since I was in the sixth grade, and last summer, I started playing on this team called Team Lex.
SLM: What are some of your hobbies off the basketball court?
DC: I love to draw. I feel like it calms me and it keeps my mind working whenever I have nothing else to do.
SLM: Who is a professional athlete you look up to?
DC: My favorite WNBA player would be Skylar Diggins. She’s just an overall good player, and not only that, she’s just an amazing person to me. She’s really influenced me a lot throughout my life, just the way that she comes off as a person on and off the court is just really honorable.
SLM: What are your goals/expectations for yourself and the team for the rest of the season?
DC: I want to leave my print like my sister did whenever she and her teammates broke the world record in the 4x100-meter relay. My goal is to also let the younger kids know to never let anybody tell them they can’t when they can. For my team, I feel like we are already achieving most of our goals, but I’m really trying to win a state title.
