Horn ascended to the top of the 10-6A boys basketball standings with a pair of victories this past week and senior Yai Kolnyang was the catalyst.
Kolnyang scored 22 points on Tuesday in a 58-51 overtime victory over North Mesquite.
The Jaguars had to work even more on Friday as they claimed a 63-61 win over Rockwall-Heath in double overtime in a clash of two teams who entered the game tied for first place with undefeated records.
Kolnyang hit a game-tying 3-pointer in the waning seconds of regulation to extend the game and then scored nine points in the two overtime periods to help Horn to the win.
Did you know?
SLM: That was an electric atmosphere on Friday against Heath, how much fun is it playing in front of a crowd like that?
YK: It’s so much fun playing in front of an energetic home crowd like last Friday. You never know how much the fans affect the game until you’re feeding off their energy.
SLM: You are one of the senior leaders of this team. How would you describe your leadership style?
YK: I would say the way I lead would be by example. I like to play with a high motor and bring energy to my team. Whether that would be getting a chase-down block or hitting a big shot, just anything to get my team going.
SLM: What got you interested in the sport of basketball and how long have you been playing?
YK: My early memories of basketball were watching my older brothers play basketball at the court at the back of our neighborhood. I would try and play but the guys were so much bigger than me so I couldn’t always play. I told them one day I’ll get big and good enough to play with them. I’ve been playing ever since I was about 4 or 5 at the time.
SLM: What are some of your hobbies off the basketball court?
YK: I like to spend time with my family and friends. I enjoy beating my family and friends in bowling or board games whenever I have the time.
SLM: Who is a professional athlete you look up to?
YK: LeBron James is the athlete I always looked up to. I remember my older brother showing me his early highlights, watching him dunk the ball and dominate the older guys made me fall in love with basketball undeniably.
SLM: What are your goals/expectations for yourself and the team for the rest of the season?
YK: We’re taking each game one at a time but the end goal is to win the district championship with an undefeated record and make history at Horn.
