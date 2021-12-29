Sunnyvale has been on quite the run during the last decade. Since 2011, the Raiders have made 11 consecutive playoff appearances, won nine district titles and the crowning achievement was capturing the 2015 state championship.
Sunnyvale has had no shortage of standout players during that time, but senior Brinley Andrews accomplished a first last week, pouring in a program-record 44 points in a 93-24 victory over Nevada Community.
Andrews and the Raiders are once again looking like a state title contender. Entering the week, Sunnyvale had posted a 14-4 overall record, including a 3-0 mark in 13-4A, and were ranked No. 9 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A state poll.
Andrews was named Athlete of the Week after receiving 34% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Jordan Williams (Lake Dallas), Mason Wujek (Frisco Memorial), Gabe Warren (John Paul II) and Alex Cotton (Hebron).
SLM: Just last week, you set the school record for points in a game with 44. What does it feel like to have a game like that, and had you ever had a game like that before?
BA: It feels awesome to be able to accomplish setting a new record. I obviously couldn’t have done it without my team so a big shoutout to them. I had a game similar to Community’s, scoring 35 against Ferris.
SLM: Sunnyvale is a smaller town than many others in the Metroplex and many past Sunnyvale teams have described a “family atmosphere.” How would you describe the team’s chemistry?
BA: Man I love my team. They are my biggest supporters and my family. Being a part of a team where everyone gets along is rare and I’m glad I get to experience that. The whole game against Community, they were cheering me on, and after, they even picked me up on their shoulders. We all have such a special bond with each other and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.
SLM: Sunnyvale has enjoyed a lot of success in girls basketball, including winning a state championship. What are the goals for this season and how important is it to you and the team to add your own successful chapter to that history?
BA: Our main goal is to grab ourselves a state championship. We have worked so hard, so being able to win that title would be super rewarding. We just have to keep grinding and #RTB (row the boat).
SLM: Who is an athlete that you look up to?
BA: The king of INTs, Trevon Diggs. He is so aggressive, yet sneaky and that’s how I like to play. Whenever I jump the passing lane and get a steal, I feel like him. Go Cowboys!
SLM: I know this is a busy time of the year, but when you are not on the basketball court, how do you spend your free time?
BA: I like to spend my free time with friends and family. I also spend time in church, growing my relationship with the Lord everyday.
