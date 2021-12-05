Dallas Christian had won eight state championships in its storied history, but the last of those came back in 2008.
The Chargers, who were making their 18th state championship game appearance, have had some close calls in recent seasons, including a final-play loss to Austin Regents a year ago, but had found that ninth title elusive.
That ended on Saturday.
Dallas Christian shook off a slow start and dominated the final three quarters en route to a 33-14 victory over Houston Second Baptist in the TAPPS Division II state championship game at Waco ISD Stadium.
The Chargers (12-1) might have had bad feelings early on when a turnover led to a short touchdown run by Scott Murdock to put them in a 7-0 hole, but that would not last long.
Jalil Brown, who had 31 carries for 145 yards and three touchdowns, helped power the offense on a 16-play, 76-yard drive, capped by a 13-yard touchdown run to tie it up at 7-7 in the second quarter.
Dallas Christian then took to the air, with Max McAda elevating for a nice catch of a 51-yard touchdown from Luke Carney to take a 13-7 lead that would last into halftime.
The Chargers made it a two-score game midway through the third quarter when Brown found the end zone on a 2-yard run to make it 20-7.
The Dallas Christian defense, which allowed less than 200 yards in the game, continued to make plays, and the offense cashed in another turnover when Carney snuck in from a yard out to extend the advantage to 26-7.
Two plays later, the Charger defense again came up big with an interception and the offense again turned it into points, with Brown capping his night with a 15-yard touchdown run to put it away at 33-7.
Second Baptist would add one late touchdown, but by that time, Dallas Christian was already in celebration mode for state championship No. 9.
