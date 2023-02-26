DALLAS CHRISTIAN GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dallas Christian completed its run to a second consecutive girls basketball state championship with a 41-26 victory over Boerne Geneva on Friday.

After winning the state championship a year ago, Dallas Christian had a single-minded focus this season and that was a repeat performance.

The Chargers completed their mission on Friday, claiming a 41-27 victory over Boerne Geneva in the TAPPS Class 4A state championship game at Robinson High School.

