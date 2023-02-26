After winning the state championship a year ago, Dallas Christian had a single-minded focus this season and that was a repeat performance.
The Chargers completed their mission on Friday, claiming a 41-27 victory over Boerne Geneva in the TAPPS Class 4A state championship game at Robinson High School.
The championship is the fourth for the Dallas Christian girls basketball program, joining the 2016, 2017 and 2022 teams.
The Chargers have been ranked No. 1 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches TAPPS 4A state poll all season, but Geneva was right behind them in second, setting the stage for a showdown in the finals.
Dallas Christian got off to a good start, opening the game on a 12-5 run. Geneva kept the Chargers within their sights, holding them to just four points in the second quarter to trim the deficit to 16-10.
But Dallas Christian got the offense going again coming out of the locker room, doubling its lead at 32-20 at the end of three quarters and it was able to finish it off in the fourth.
Caitlynn Jordan paced the offense with 14 points to go along with six rebounds and three steals. Maddie Perkins scored 13 points with three assists and Kennedy Chappell had a big all-around game with 10 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Dallas Christian earned its spot in the finals with a 56-41 victory over Lake County Christian in the semifinals on Thursday.
The game was tight in the first half, with the Chargers taking a slim 30-29 lead into the break.
The second half was a different story, as Dallas Christian used a 14-5 run in the third quarter to open a double-digit lead and pulled away from there.
Chappell turned in another big all-around effort with 21 points, five rebounds, six assists and two blocks. Jordan was in double figures with 15 points and six rebounds and Macie Perkins pulled down 10 rebounds.
