DENTON--Seth Henigan and his Denton Ryan squad entered a Friday night bout against West Mesquite with all the trappings of the No. 2 team in the state of Texas. Even while averaging 39 points a game and allowing an austere six points total through the first two weeks, the statistics cannot possibly encapsulate the speed and athleticism the Raiders tout and nearly every skill position.
Coming off a bye week, Denton Ryan did exactly what they were supposed to do tonight against a winless West Mesquite team--make a statement. The Raiders wasted no time in doing so, jumping out to a 21-0 lead just six minutes into the first quarter. By the time West Mesquite picked up their inaugural first down, the deficit had ballooned to 35. The effort culminated in a 63-7 victory at C.H. Collins Stadium over a Wrangler team still finding their identity this season.
The Raiders averaged a mere three plays on its scoring drives, reaching into their playbook for what felt like an unending barrage of big plays. On the fourth play of the game, Henigan utilized his first pass of the evening to drop in a 24-yard touchdown to Billy Bowman Jr., just the start of a three- touchdown evening for the junior wide out. Just two offensive plays later, Henigan made a college-level throw to junior target Ja’Tavion Sanders in front of the home sideline pylon to break the game open with 5:26 to play in the first frame.
“Any time you get behind like that it forces you to change your game plan. We had some mental mistakes, but you have to give them some credit,” West Mesquite head coach Jeff Neill said. “They are a real state championship level team and they made a deep run last year. This year they are even better.”
The Wranglers could not seem to get out of their own way, making a pair of pivotal mistakes. With 8:14 to play in the first quarter, Denton Ryan senior Tra Smith blocked the Mesquite punt and returned it to the house. Later on, down 21-0, West Mesquite fumbled at the Ryan 42-yard line. Fast-forward three plays and the touchdown pushups were once again in action after a 52-yard bomb by way of Henigan to Del’shun Neal.
Facing the high-powered Raiders, the Wranglers did not play it safe and elected to go for it on multiple fourth downs. On just the third drive of the game, West Mesquite opted to run a play on a fourth and three from its own 32-yardline. Single caller Kevin Jennings was stopped by a trio of Raiders. The next drive, West Mesquite failed on a fourth-and-12 try. Shortly after, it was Emani Bailey who did the honors of flipping turnovers for touchdowns with a 48-yard touchdown scamper on a three-play, 42 second drive.
West Mesquite was unable to settle into the game all evening, appearing uncomfortable on a damp night in Denton. Oscillating between backs D’Erian Mitchell and Nicolas Walton, it was tough sledding for either runner to find any open holes. Mitchell, who is just a sophomore, claimed the lone long run of the evening- a 41-yard sprint with 10:38 in the second quarter. Mitchell ended with 73 yards on 19 carries and Walton followed behind with 9 yards.
Defensively, there were too many breakdowns for West Mesquite to be competitive. That, mixed with instances of Ryan being too fast on the outside for the defensive backs and safeties of the Wranglers, made it a busy night for the scoreboard operator. Henigan would finish with five touchdowns for 240 yards on 12-of-14 passing, coming out with 10:25 in the third frame. Three of the five strikes were touchdown passes of 40-yards or more. Bowman, for his part, was on the receiving end of a 52-yard score to end the first half and a 40-yard heave a minute after the intermission. He would finish with 129 yards on five catches, averaging 25 yards a catch.
The offensive weapons, unfortunately for West Mesquite, did not end with Henigan and his receiving corp. Denton Ryan’s senior running back Bailey tacked on two 40-plus yard touchdowns of his own. The second, with two minutes left in the half, dazzled scouts by cutting back the entire length of the field for a 65-yard score. He would finish with 124 yards running on six carries, averaging 20 yards a touch. Backup quarterback Martin Rodriguez also inserted himself into the box score with a 69-yard touchdown throw to make it 63-0 in the third quarter.
West Mesquite fell to 0-4 on the year but will take this experience to heart with a young group. Along with starting running back Mitchell, Jennings is also a sophomore for the Wranglers and Neill sees this as something they will learn from. The quarterback came out briefly in the third quarter but reentered the contest for a few plays to start the fourth. He would compile 42 yards on 10-of-19 passing and one touchdown to Ja’Kobe Walton in the fourth quarter.
“We have 12 sophomores and a freshman on varsity this year. We have nine sophomores that start. It may not look like it from the scoreboard but we are growing each week,” Neill said. “Non-district is over with and we are on to district play next week where we will go 1-0.”
West Mesquite will return home to play Wylie East next Friday for a 7:00 p.m. kick.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.