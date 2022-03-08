The 13-5A soccer season is coming to a unique close.
Due to school districts being on different schedules in regards to Spring Break, four teams, including Poteet and West Mesquite, will wrap up their regular seasons this week.
The other four teams are taking some time off due to Spring Break and will return to action next Tuesday to conclude their 13-5A slates.
The West Mesquite boys know what they need to do during the final week of the 13-5A season.
The Wranglers need to take care of their business on the pitch, and then hope for the best.
West Mesquite (5-6-2, 17) took one step forward on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over Crandall.
The Wranglers are within striking distance of Royse City (6-5-1, 19), Greenville (6-6-0, 18) and North Forney (6-6-0, 18), but while West Mesquite has just one match remaining, the other three teams will have two more matches next week to pick up points.
The Wranglers know they need three points in their finale, but that will be no easy task when they take on Highland Park (11-0-2, 35), who secured the district championship on Tuesday with a 3-1 win over Poteet.
This has not been the best of seasons for the Pirates (1-11-1, 4), but they have continued to play hard and gave the Scots a challenge. However, Lucas Guevara scored twice and Richie Paulus had a goal and two assists to lift Highland Park to the win.
West Mesquite had been hoping to pick up three valuable points on Friday, but Poteet hurt its rival’s playoff hopes by battling to a 2-2 draw.
Highland Park cruised past Crandall in a 6-1 win. Jack Krejs scored twice, Richie Paulus had a goal and three assists, Jake Whitehurst recorded a goal and an assist, Rhett Rapuzzi and Lucas Guevara Batta found the back of the net and Landon Casola added an assist.
In a tight match, Braden Merchant scored off an assist from Andres Pinilla and that proved to the difference in a 1-0 victory over Greenville and Royse City notched an important victory by shutting out North Forney, 2-0.
The Poteet girls (4-8-1, 13 points) were unable to keep pace with Highland Park on Tuesday in a 8-0 loss.
The Scots (12-0-1, 37), officially clinched the district championship and the top seed in the playoffs, as they got two goals each from Hailey Balekian and Kylie Bell and additional scores from Parker Hart, Elise Borders, Regan Williams and Elise Needleman.
The Pirate loss also means that North Forney (5-5-2, 17), who had a bye on Tuesday, will be the fourth and final playoff team out of 13-5A.
Poteet and West Mesquite will wrap up their regular seasons on Friday, as the Wranglers host Highland Park and the Pirates are on the road to take on Crandall.
On Friday, Poteet had kept its playoff hopes alive with a 3-0 victory over West Mesquite, as they broke a tie for fifth place with the Wranglers.
Highland Park rolled to a 6-0 win against Crandall, getting two goals each from Hart, Bell and Borders.
Forney (10-2-0, 30) kept pace with a 7-0 blanking of Greenville.
Kaitlyn Johnson tallied a hat trick, Fallon Weatherford and Allie Cifuentes each had a goal and an assist, Kaitlyn Adams and Kyleigh Johnson found the back of the net and Stephanie Turner, Haleigh Goodson, Gabby Garza and Kara Carter added assists.
Royse City (8-2-2, 26) solidified its hold on third place with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over North Forney, with Jennie Nwakibu recording the lone goal of the match.
