Though the four playoff teams from 10-6A were set last week, there is still a lot to be determined in the battles for seeds and the district championship.
Horn has been in the driver’s seat in the race for the 10-6A crown for the last two weeks, but Rockwall was hoping to make its own push when they met on Monday in a make-up game after action was postponed on Friday due to the inclement weather that hit the area.
The Yellowjackets had the Jaguars on the ropes late, but it was Horn that was able to land the final knockout blow to claim a 67-61 overtime victory.
The game was close throughout, but the Jaguars were able to grab a 32-28 halftime lead and they were still ahead by three at the end of three quarters.
Rockwall rallied down the stretch, doing enough to force overtime, but if it though it had the momentum, Horn seized it back, outscoring the Yellowjackets 15-9 in the extra frame to remain undefeated at 10-0 in district play.
Yai Kolnyang led the Jaguars with 21 points, Jaylon Bass tallied 13 and Sean Moning was also in double figures with 12.
Brennan Ray had 19 points, Jace Eagler scored 12 and Caden Marshall added 11 for Rockwall.
Rockwall-Heath (9-1) stayed one game back of Horn with a pair of victories. The Hawks earned a 53-41 win over Skyline on Tuesday, which came on the heels of a 53-38 victory over Tyler Legacy on Monday.
The Hawks trailed early on, but rallied to take a 24-20 halftime lead and then used a 10-3 run in the third quarter to take control.
Tylar Hankamer paced Rockwall-Heath with 11 points, Cooper Smith had nine and Kyler Courtney and Deandre Thomas each added eight. Nick Vasso recorded 17 points for the Raiders.
North Mesquite split a pair of games early in the week.
The Stallions rolled to a 82-40 blowout of Skyline on Monday.
North Mesquite opened the game on a 16-5 run and it was just getting started. The Stallions reeled off a 24-7 run in the second quarter and pushed the lead to 63-22 heading to the fourth.
Korey Neal had a big game with 28 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the floor. Tamorrian Grigsby nearly had a triple double with 13 points, nine rebounds and nine blocked shots, Dalan Hicks scored 12 points, Dakota Meza added eight and Corey Love had a nice all-around game with six points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and four steals.
That set the stage for Tuesday, with North Mesquite hoping to move up in the standings.
However, Rockwall (7-3) had other ideas, as they were able to hand the Stallions (6-5) a 52-41 loss.
The Yellowjackets built a 32-21 lead at halftime, and while the second half was even, North Mesquite was unable to make a dent in the deficit.
Grigsby had another strong game with 11 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, Cordale Russell tallied 11 points and seven rebounds and Neal added eight. Rockwall was led by 24 points from Marshall, 13 from Kaden Shelburne and seven from Ray.
Friday will feature a pair of games pitting teams headed to the playoffs when Horn hosts North Mesquite and Rockwall-Heath is at Rockwall.
That could set up a showdown for the 10-6A championship on Tuesday when the Hawks host the Jaguars in a rematch of the district’s top two teams which saw Horn pull out a 63-61 win in double overtime in the first meeting.
