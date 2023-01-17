POTEET GIRLS BASKETBALL KYA RICHARDSON

Kya Richardson and Poteet took control in the second and third quarters to pull away for a 60-29 victory over North Mesquite on Tuesday.

 Photo Courtesy of Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

Poteet set the tone from the start of its 12-5A tilt with crosstown rival North Mesquite on Tuesday with its defense.

Employing full-court pressure, the Pirates forced 13 turnovers in the first quarter alone.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments