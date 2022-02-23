Sunnyvale is one of the younger programs in the state, but has spent the last decade building an already-proud tradition in athletics.
While the Raiders have enjoyed their share of success in a number of sports, perhaps no team has established itself more than the girls basketball squad.
Sunnyvale entered this season having made 11 consecutive playoff appearances, winning nine district championships during that span and the pinnacle took place in 2015, when it captured the state championship.
That type of success sets a certain bar for future teams to aim for, which creates a combination of motivation and pressure.
The Raiders once again put tougher a successful campaign, advancing three rounds deep in the playoffs, but saw that journey come to an end on Tuesday with a tough 52-45 loss to Brownsboro in a Class 4A Region 2 quarterfinal game at Canton High School.
Though just the third round of the playoffs, this was one of the marquee matchups of the postseason, pitting the Raiders (28-7), the No. 7 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A state poll, taking on No. 4 Brownsboro (36-2).
It was a back-and-forth affair one would expect between two top-10 teams.
Sunnyvale grabbed an early four-point lead only to see the Bearettes surge in the second quarter to take a 25-23 advantage.
The Raiders came out of the locker room strong and were on the precipice of moving on to the regional tournament when they took a 39-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
But Brownsboro had other ideas, closing the game on a 16-6 run to end Sunnyvale’s season.
Micah Russell led the Raiders with 21 points, with Alli McAda and Takoya Stallings each adding 12.
On Friday, Sunnyvale had claimed a 59-41 victory over Paris North Lamar in the Class 4A area round at Greenville High School.
The Raiders actually trailed by four after one quarter on Friday, but turned up the intensity in the second, outscoring North Lamar 22-9 in the frame to take a 32-23 lead into halftime.
That momentum carried over into the second half, as Sunnyvale pushed the advantage to 51-33 at the end of three quarters and it was able to put it in cruise control from there.
Brinley Andrews paced the offense with 24 points, Stallings tallied 16, Russell was in double figures with 13 and McAda added six.
The Sunnyvale boys also qualified for the playoffs for the second season in a row.
The Raiders were the underdog going in as the fourth seed, and while they gave 14-4A champion Canton a battle, it came up short in a 53-40 loss on Monday.
