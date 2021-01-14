The 10-6A girls basketball season reached its midpoint on Tuesday and the stage is set for an exciting stretch run.
No team was able to get through the first half unscathed and six of the seven squads have at least two victories.
Unlike many other districts, 10-6A is on schedule, although that could change at any time.
While that could add another wrinkle, the next three weeks should be intense, with every game having an impact on the 10-6A championship and the four playoff spots.
Here is a look:
Horn (4-2, 15-4)
The Jaguars, who were picked to finish second in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason poll, have been state-ranked for much of the season before a couple of recent setbacks knocked them out of the rankings, as well as the top spot in the standings.
Still, Horn is still well-positioned to extend its streak of playoff appearances to 19 in a row and make a run at the 10-6A crown.
Senior Jasmine Shavers, one of the state’s top recruits who signed with Mississippi State, has picked up where she left off from her offensive most valuable player season. Shavers has several 30-point outings and scored 29 in a loss to Rockwall on Friday.
The Jaguars are in no way a one-player team, though, and they will need that balance if they are to rise to the top.
Senior Viencia Jackson, a first-team all-district selection last season, can fill a variety of roles.
Horn features seniors Katelyn Cobb and Asiya Sabr, junior Dasia Robinson and sophomore Camden Harston and freshman Vernell Atamah has also made an immediate impact.
Mesquite (2-4, 7-7)
The Skeeters have had a roller coaster ride through the first half, but have shown they can compete with anybody.
Mesquite has a nice win over Rockwall-Heath and pushed Rockwall to overtime before falling just short.
The Skeeters had holes to fill after graduating five all-district performers, but that transition has been eased with the emergence of a pair of freshmen.
Mariah Clayton has shown the potential of being a dynamic scorer and Tajanae Gooden is capable of running the offense, scoring on her own, and has also been clutch at the free throw line.
Mesquite has a presence in the middle in senior center Kyla Childs, and have also gotten contributions from seniors Jalesa Davis, Aniya Harrison and Diamauhn Presley-Hill, junior Tytiana Wren and sophomores Zoe Brown and Cori Brown.
The Skeeters dropped back into fifth place after Tuesday's 53-45 loss to Tyler Legacy, meaning they will need to topple at least one, and possibly two, of the teams they are chasing if they want to make the playoffs.
North Mesquite (0-6, 1-14)
Though they have had their share of moments, the Stallions have had some tough times through the first half of the district season.
North Mesquite does not have a lot of depth, and in fact, had only six players suited up for a recent game against Mesquite.
The Stallions do have a dynamic scorer in Destinee Holiday, who poured in 30 points against the Skeeters.
Sophomore Madison Spain, a second-team all-district selection a year ago, has been a consistent option and had a team-high 15 points in Tuesday's 43-24 loss to Rockwall, and North Mesquite has also gotten contributions from Mariona Frazier, Lariah Jones, Katori Blackburn and Priselle Berreles.
Rockwall (5-1, 8-7)
The Yellowjackets had mixed results early on, had several games postponed or cancelled and dropped its district opener to Rockwall-Heath.
But Rockwall has picked up steam of late with five straight victories, handing Tyler Legacy its first loss of the season and knocking off Horn during that streak to rise to the top of the standings.
The Yellowjackets’ strength have been in their defense—holding the Red Raiders to 31 points and the Jaguars to 42—and their balance on offense, where different players step up on different nights.
In Tuesday’s 43-24 win over North Mesquite, it was Lexie Purcell scoring 15 points, Landry Moore tallying nine and Lindsey Schale chipping in with five.
Rockwall has a strong junior class with Purcell, Moore, Ashley Minor, Kamryn Adams, Ashley Brand and Grace Hicks. Sophomore Nia Santiago was an all-district performer a year ago and Schale has also been strong of late.
Tyler Legacy (5-1, 19-1)
The Red Raiders have put together an impressive overall body of work, landing them a spot in the THSGBB.com and Texas Girls Coaches Association state polls.
That start is even more impressive considering Tyler Legacy was having to replace district most valuable player Alyssia Thorne and defensive player of the year Aaliyah Morgan.
What that duo gone, the Red Raiders have seen reinforcements answer the call, including a talented junior class that includes first-team Aaliyah Campbell and second-team Vanessa Hayward and Taliyah Mumphrey.
Tyler Legacy has also had others step up, as well, including Vanessa Hayward, Katlyn Jasper and Nyla Inmon.
Rockwall-Heath (3-3, 8-11)
The Hawks are the lone team to knock off Rockwall and that could provide a huge boost when the standings are settled. They also moved into sole possession of third place with Tuesday’s 55-47 win over Skyline, getting 17 points from Logyn McNeil, 12 from Tiffany Liddie and nine from Asia Bradford.
Rockwall-Heath has a presence in the middle in 6-3 senior McNeil, a first-team all-district pick last season.
Junior second-teamer Shelomi Sanders is off to a strong offensive start, and they have also gotten good play from Bradford juniors Liddie and Jasmine Do and sophomore Clara Whitten.
Skyline (2-4, 6-10)
The Raiders are the new addition to the district and they have established themselves as a playoff contender heading down the stretch.
Senior Zyniah Thomas had been one of the best all-around players in the district, averaging 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 4.4 steals, but has missed time recently.
In her absence, the Raiders have relied on younger players, including freshman Naiya Carney (7.0 ppg), sophomore Kennedi Johnson (6.9 ppg), sophomore Breniya Arnold (6.5 pg), freshman Lily Brown (6.2 ppg) and sophomore Jaida McDonald (5.5 ppg, 7.4 rpg).
