As the soccer season heads into its stretch run, every game takes on heightened importance as teams jockey for position in battles for the district title and playoff spots.
The Horn and Rockwall girls have separated from the pack in the battle for the 10-6A top spot, and both teams held serve on Tuesday.
The Jaguars (7-1-0, 21 points) went on the road and passed a big test with a 1-0 victory over Rockwall-Heath (3-2-2, 11).
It was a low-scoring affair, but Kathy Ventura was able to find the back of the net via an assist from SaMya Mitchell and that proved to be the game-winner.
That is because Horn got another strong effort in goal from Gillian McKenzie, who made several key saves including two on penalty kicks, and they also got a strong all-around match from Nataly Hernandez.
Rockwall (6-0-2, 20) remained one game behind Horn with a 6-0 banking of Skyline (0-8-0, 0) on Tuesday.
Tyler Legacy (4-3-1, 13) was able to move into third place with a 4-2 win over Mesquite.
The Skeeters (1-7-0, 3) have endured some struggles, but got off to a good start and grabbed a 2-0 lead.
The Raiders responded, however, with four unanswered goals.
Colleen Gilliland and Ella Rose Embry each tallied a pair of scores, Lily Beckham had two assists and Reese Rowe and Kate Deatherage also set up goals.
The second half of the 10-6A girls season had gotten underway on Friday, with Horn able to hold on for a 1-0 victory over North Mesquite (2-2-3, 9).
Aleysia Welch found the back of the net in the 15th minute to give Horn a 1-0 lead, and while both teams had their chances, the Jaguars defense made sure that would stand up until the end as the game-winner.
The Stallions got a strong effort offensively from Gisselle Berreles, while Abigail Ortega led the defensive charge.
The Yellowjackets stayed on the Jaguars’ heels, rolling to a 10-0 win over Mesquite.
There were a number of standouts for Rockwall. Avery Shipman tallied a hat trick, Lauren Piper delivered a pair of goals and two assists, Rylie Balderas had a goal and an assist, Morgan Countryman, Emma McCarthy and Katie Balderas found the back of the net and Macy Bortz added an assist.
Defensively, Faith Graves and Layla Amaya teamed up to earn the shutout in goal.
Tyler Legacy picked up a 9-0 shutout against Skyline.
Gilliland recorded a hat trick and had an assist, Embry scored twice, Beckham had a goal and two assists, Hannah Smith, Caroline Randall and Conally Hooper scored and Deatherage added an assist.
Assuming the weather cooperates, the teams are scheduled to resume the district slate on Friday with Horn traveling to play Skyline, Rockwall-Heath hosting Rockwall in a big match and North Mesquite heading East to take on Tyler Legacy.
