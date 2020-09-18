Mesquite has waited a long time to get back on the volleyball court.
Every team saw their season delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but most were in action on Tuesday.
The Skeeters, who only solidified their roster in the last week, finally took the court on Friday and their debut was a successful one, as they downed crosstown foe West Mesquite in a 25-12, 21-25, 25-10, 28-26 victory at Mesquite High School.
It was the type of match one would expect early in the season as teams look to gain their footing, but the Skeeters were able to achieve their bottom line.
“I’m pleased with the win,” Mesquite head coach LeQuia Collins said. “I don’t know about the performance part, but we did what we needed to get the win.”
The match was full of big runs from both sides, with the Skeeters’ being just a bit more decisive.
In Game 2, West Mesquite led 19-8, only to see Mesquite come storming back to tie it at 21-21. The Wranglers regrouped, however, to claim the final four points to even the match at one set apiece.
A similar scenario unfolded in Game 4.
After going back and forth through much of the set, West Mesquite had four chances to force a decisive game when it led 24-20.
But the Skeeters dug deep, getting a kill from Taylore Alsaid and a huge block from Taylor Hood to draw even at 24-24.
Mesquite actually had a match point of its own before the Wranglers countered with points from Ti’Anna Freeman and Precious Okougbodu to earn their fifth game point.
The Skeeters again had an answer, taking advantage of a pair of errors and then getting a kill from Anna Wilson to close out the 28-26 set win and the match.
“They definitely fought for it, they rallied, and that was a good thing,” Collins said. “I told them to stay calm, keep their composure and finish the game. It was kind of like a redemption game from Game 2 when we were down and couldn’t quite finish. I just said this is your time to rally back and get it done and they did.”
Alsaid had a strong all-around match for Mesquite with 13 kills and five aces, Hood registered eight kills, five aces and three huge blocks in the fourth game, and Wilson tallied eight kills and a pair of aces.
Freeman led West Mesquite with eight kills and four aces, with Precious Okougbodu and Mercy Okougbodu adding six and four kills, respectively.
The Skeeters got off to a quick start in the opening game, as Alsaid had a pair of aces and Hood and Wilson provided kills to stake them to a 6-0 lead.
The Wranglers came right back, as Mercy Okougbodu delivered three aces as part of a six-point service run to push them ahead at 8-7.
As would be the case all night, though, Mesquite simply had more runs in them.
Hood stepped behind the service line and promptly served back-to-back aces to spark a 10-0 run, which included a pair of kills from Alsaid, as they stormed to a 17-8 advantage.
Paris Roney then served the final five points, which included a pair of aces and winners from Kaylyn Parker and Jasmin Williams, to close out a 25-12 win.
West Mesquite turned the tables to start Game 2, as Freeman had a four-point service run and Precious Okougbodu added two kills as they raced to an 8-1 lead.
Mesquite got kills from Hood and Mariah Clayton, but the Wranglers had an answer and a smash from Freeman and back-to-back aces from Shanara Harris gave them a 19-8 lead.
The Skeeters refused to go away, embarking on a 13-2 spurt, as Roney had another strong serving run, Alsaid tallied three kills and a block and a smash from Wilson tied it at 21-21.
West Mesquite got back on track with a point from Amiah Pennie and Precious Okougbodu served the final three points for a 25-21 victory to even the match.
The third game was close early on before Mesquite once again summoned one of its runs. This time it was Wilson with the serve, which included three aces, and Alsaid added two kills and a tip as they turned a three-point lead into a 15-4 advantage.
The Wranglers made a slight push, but the Skeeters remained in control, with Wilson’s kill giving them the 25-10 victory.
West Mesquite threatened to extend the match to a fifth game, but Mesquite made the plays it needed to close it out in four.
Under normal circumstances, the teams would be heavily involved in tournament action, where wins and losses are not as important as improvement.
But with the 10-6A opener right around the corner on Sept. 29 against Tyler Lee, building confidence by winning takes on heightened importance early on.
“It’s very important considering we weren’t able to have scrimmages or any of those things,” Collins said. “It’s just good to start off the year like this, the first game, kind of solidifying everything we’ve been going through and working on the whole month and it always feel good to win.”
