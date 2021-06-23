The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2021-22 school year.
For some, that means a fresh start as they look to get back on the winning track, while for others, it represents an opportunity to build on what they accomplished in the past year.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for the Mesquite, Rowlett and Sachse areas, while also looking ahead to the district’s storylines and subplots for the 2020-21 school year.
1. Which team had the biggest breakthrough in 2020-2021?
In this area it is difficult to pinpoint a breakthrough team, as many of these programs have enjoyed long, rich histories.
That is particularly the case for Rowlett and Sachse, who have established themselves as perennial playoff teams in nearly every standings-based sport.
During the last decade--not counting last season, when many of the spring sports were cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic—only once have the Eagles and Mustangs not had at least six different teams make the playoffs and in many of those years, they landed all eight teams in the postseason.
But there are always more chapters to be written and history to be made and last month, that is just what the Sachse baseball team did.
The Mustangs made their 12th playoff appearance in the last 14 opportunities, but they had never gotten out of the second round.
This year’s team changed that.
Behind 9-6A offensive player of the year Alex Rangel, defensive player of the year Jesse Ponce, pitcher of the year Nathan Darden and first-teamers Jhett Creel, Jason Scrantom and Ryan Ochoa, Sachse finished second in the district behind only Wylie.
The pitching staff was on point in the bi-district round, leading the way in a sweep of Tyler Legacy by scores of 4-3 and 3-1.
The Mustangs had been in the area round on five previous occasions, but the sixth time proved to be the charm.
After opening with a 7-2 win, Sachse did get pushed to a Game 3 after Belton bounced back with a 2-1 victory.
With the season on the line, the Mustangs turned in a dominant effort, earning a 11-2 win to punch their ticket to the regional quarterfinals for the first time.
Though nobody knew at the time, that earned them a date against eventual Class 6A state champion Rockwall-Heath and Sachse had them on the ropes after a 4-2 win in the opener. However, the Hawks showed why they had the makings of a state titlist, rallying to take the next two games and the series.
Though it was a tough end, the 2021 Mustangs raised the bar for all future teams to follow.
2. Which team had the biggest turnaround in 2020-2021?
The North Mesquite boys soccer team had been the most consistent in the Stallions athletic program in recent years.
From 2007-2019, the Stallions made nine playoff appearances, including a run to the state tournament in 2015 and a trip to the regional semifinals in 2016.
But a season ago, North Mesquite found itself in an unusual position at the bottom of the standings. The Stallions were winless in 11-6A with a 0-8-2 record when the season was postponed and ultimately cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That aside, North Mesquite already understood that its year would be over at the end of the regular season.
The Stallions refused to suffer the same fate this year.
Behind 10-6A defensive player of the year Oscar Hernandez, co-utility player of the year Abdul Kanu, goalkeeper of the year Lorenzo Dominguez and first-teamers Johnathan Dominguez, Junior Garcia, Luis Ramirez and Tahir Arreola, North Mesquite finished in a tie for second in the district to punch their ticket to the playoffs and leave last season as a distant memory.
The Stallions posted a win over North Garland in the bi-district round before dropping a close 2-1 decision to Duncanville in the area finals.
3. How did Dallas Christian measure up during the last athletics year?
Dallas Christian has historically been among the powerhouses in the ranks of the state’s private schools.
Since 1983, the Chargers have captured 32 team state championships in 10 different sports, including eight in football and eight in baseball, and many more individual titles.
Though they did not add to that total, Dallas Christian put together another successful all-around campaign.
The Chargers have had some close calls on the gridiron as they continue their pursuit of championship No. 9 and this past fall was another one.
Dallas Christian was dominant during an abbreviated regular season, outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 375-56.
That carried over into the playoffs, as the Chargers rolled over Frisco Legacy Christian in a 59-14 rout, took care of Grapevine Faith Christian in a 34-6 victory and posted a 42-0 shutout of Fort Worth Southwest Christian to advance to the Division II state title game.
The championship was a back-and-forth affair, but Austin Regents was able to do just enough to claim a 26-20 win.
Also in the fall, the Charger volleyball team qualified for the postseason and reached the area round.
Both Dallas Christian basketball teams enjoyed successful seasons.
After nabbing a first-round bye, the Charger girls picked up wins over Grapevine Faith Christian (62-31) and Frisco Legacy Christian (54-38) before dropping a 58-50 decision to Fort Worth Southwest Christian in the Class 5A state semifinals.
The boys, meanwhile, also notched an area championship before falling to Grapevine Faith Christian, 52-48, in the regional finals.
There were plenty of highlights in the spring, as well, as the girls soccer, softball and baseball teams all reached the area round, and the boys golf team placed fourth at the state tournament.
