The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2023-24 school year.
For some, that means a fresh start as they look to get back on the winning track, while for others, it represents an opportunity to build on what they accomplished in the past year.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was in local athletics, while also looking ahead to the district’s storylines and subplots for the 2023-24 school year.
1. Who are some teams to watch in girls soccer?
Last season, realignment opened the door for more Frisco ISD teams to make the playoffs and FISD kicked it down, sweeping the top four spots in 9-5A and 10-5A, with Panther Creek in 4A giving them a school district-record nine postseason berths.
While Wakeland has been the bell cow during the last decade, Frisco stepped into the spotlight a year ago, capturing the 9-5A championship and riding that momentum all the way to the program’s first state tournament appearance, where it dropped a 1-0 heartbreaker to Grapevine in the finals.
The Raccoons graduated seven all-district performers, though, and will need others to step around London Young, who captured offensive player of the year as a freshman.
Three-time state champion Wakeland, who won the 5A title just two years ago, has been in the conversation for the last decade. The Wolverines return eight all-district performers, including sophomore Audrey Gilbert, the newcomer of the year, as well as first-team seniors Lillie Moncrief, Ava Yocum and Dayleigh Bos.
Reedy had never won a playoff game prior to last season, but made a run to the Region II finals before dropping a close decision to Frisco and has a quartet of first-teamers with seniors Megan McGrath, Hannah Davidson and Zaara Jacobs and junior Dezeriah Scott.
And do not sleep on Lebanon Trail, which is coming off its first district championship out of 10-5A.
The Trail Blazers return a bulk of that team, as they expect a dozen all-district performers to return, including most valuable player junior Micayla Decker and goalkeeper of the year senior Taylor Annen.
In 6A, Sachse might be a dark horse to make a run through the Region II bracket with a seasoned bunch.
The Mustangs have made six trips to the regional tournament and return eight all-district performers, including 9-6A offensive most valuable player McKenna Moran, first-teamers in junior Raeya Carthon and sophomores Sierra Rush and Kate McCallister, and second-team seniors Emma Morton, Caroline Mason, Gracie Vanquest and Cate Tempelmeyer.
2. Will FISD add another boys soccer state championship?
Wakeland had carried the torch in FISD boys soccer for more than a decade. From 2010-2022, the Wolverines advanced to the state tournament in eight out of 12 seasons (there was no tournament in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic), and brought home 5A championships in 2010, 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2022.
No other FISD team had been able put together a run to Georgetown until last season, when it was Lone Star’s turn to shine.
The Rangers had made history two years ago by winning their first district championship and winning their first playoff match, and they took it to the next level last season, bringing home the 5A title.
Now, the question is can the Rangers repeat?
Never count out a reigning state champion, but if Lone Star is able to pull off the feat, it will do so with a number of new faces, as it graduates most valuable player Bartek Zabek and nine other all-district players.
The Rangers will not be the only 9-5A team looking to replace production, as 21 of the 29 first-team all-district honorees were seniors.
It is a similar story in 10-5A, where Heritage captured its first district title in a decade, but graduated eight all-district honorees, including most valuable player Jacob Culpepper, and 17 of the 26 first-teamers overall have graduated.
So does that open the door for a team outside of FISD to seize control of Region II?
One such candidate is West Mesquite, which won the 12-5A championship a year ago and pushed Wakeland to the limit in the area round before dropping a narrow 3-2 decision.
Wranglers head coach Jeremiah Villarreal should have 12 all-district performers back armed with the experience of this past season.
That group is headlined by district most valuable player senior Estevan Aguirre, first-team senior Christian Cabrera and a trio of first-team juniors in Angel Sanchez, Romario Luviano and Alex Valdez.
3. Should any major changes be expected for the 2024-2026 realignment?
One of the more intriguing days of the year in high school athletics does not take place on an athletic field, but rather behind closed doors, when every two years, the University Interscholastic League announces its biennial reclassification and realignment.
The announcement, which takes place every two years during the first week of February, rarely fails to deliver its share of surprises.
This upcoming February, the UIL will unveil the new landscape for 2024-2026 and it will certainly have an impact on area teams.
The last realignment for Class 6A had its enrollment cutoff at 2,225 or more students.
That figure will change, but Sachse and Horn are well above that cutoff. Rowlett, at 2,395, and Mesquite, at 2,348, are much closer, but do not expect them to drop down.
Garland ISD wants all seven of its programs in the same classification--and district--and Naaman Forest and South Garland have even opted up in recent years, despite having 5A numbers.
It is a similar situation in Mesquite ISD, where the Skeeters should remain alongside the Jaguars in the highest classification.
The situation in 5A is a little more fluid, especially in football, where the teams are split up into two different divisions.
Despite its rapid growth, Frisco ISD has gone to great lengths to keep all its schools at the 5A level, where 11 of their 12 high school campuses reside.
FISD has at times installed transfer rules to keep the enrollments as even as possible.
It is also likely that the newest school, Panther Creek, which has an enrollment of 1,118, will see growth that takes it above the 4A/5A cutoff figure of 1,300, where it will join the other FISD schools.
Any other FISD changes would involve Division I and Division II football. The dividing line is at 1,925 students, leaving Liberty (1,937) as the closest to dropping down, with Lebanon Trail (2.021) having an outside chance.
There is also the possibility of teams jumping up to Division I, with Emerson (1,820) and Independence (1,819) the most likely candidates.
North Mesquite has spent much of its history in the top classification before dropping down to 5A for 2022-2024.
There is a possibility that the Stallions, who are just 60 students shy of the cutoff, could make the jump back up to 6A next season.
