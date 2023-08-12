The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2023-24 school year.
For some, that means a fresh start as they look to get back on the winning track, while for others, it represents an opportunity to build on what they accomplished in the past year.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was in local athletics, while also looking ahead to the district’s storylines and subplots for the 2023-24 school year.
This is the last of a five-part series.
1. Who are some softball teams to keep an eye on?
As was the case in sports across the board, the new realignment allowed Frisco ISD to flex its muscles in new ways and softball was no different, as it sent a record eight teams to the playoffs.
The Colony was the lone non-FISD team that broke through, as Frisco teams swept the top three spots in 9-5A, all four in 10-5A, with Panther Creek making an impression in its first varsity campaign to make it a group of eight.
In another testament to the overall strength of FISD, six of the seven playoff teams in the 5A field saw their seasons come to an end at the hands of one of their crosstown rivals, with Heritage navigating the Region II field and edging Lone Star, 1-0, to advance to the state tournament for the first time in program history.
While the Coyotes bid farewell to 10-5A most valuable player Jensin Hall, one of the most decorated softball players in FISD history, they will not be overlooked in the spring.
Though Hall logged a majority of the innings on the mound, sophomore Sam Riley showed plenty of potential, going 9-1 with a 2.17 earned run average and 75 strikeouts in 58 innings to show she will be ready to take over the role of staff ace next season.
Riley was also one of the team’s best hitters, where she will be joined in the lineup by offensive player of the year senior Ahna VanMeter and first-team seniors Allie Lazar and Allie Crow.
The Rangers not only won their first playoff game in a decade, they advanced all the way to the regional finals.
Lone Star expects to be a factor once again with senior Emilee Prochaska, the co-defensive player of the year, sophomore Brooke Wooten, the catcher of the year, as well as first-team seniors Audrey Richardson and Kirstyn Jones.
Wakeland actually captured the 9-5A championship last season, dropping just one game on its way to the crown.
The Wolverines will feature senior Kaitlyn Bower, the district outfielder of the year, sophomore Lauren McIllwain, the newcomer of the year, and additional all-district performers in juniors Kaylee Kinney and Claire Schreiner and sophomores Allison Pich and Jordan McNees.
Emerson might be a darkhorse after competing well in its first varsity season. The Mavericks should return almost everybody from that team, including the all-district quintet of senior Marifer Padilla and juniors Madison Fletcher, Addison Hudnall, Amilee Stapp and Lauren Short.
In 6A, Sachse made its 18th consecutive playoff appearance and is poised to extend that streak with senior Neveah Watkins, the 9-6A defensive player of the year, first-team senior Malani Hill, second-team seniors Kamila Ochoa and Isabella Penk, juniors Karleigh Dittrich and Logan Schultz and sophomore Xochitl Mendoza.
Horn put together another playoff run and should be even more loaded next season with first-team senior Sophia Garcia and first-team sophomore Jasmine Uribe, who was part of a talented freshman class who made an immediate impact along with second-team sophomores Hailey Martinez, Nyla Stogner and Alyssa Becerra.
2. What baseball teams can make a run in the spring?
Sachse earned a share of its first district championship in four years and should be armed to go back-to-back with first-team junior infielder Jailen Watkins, first-team senior pitcher Clint Burkey and senior outfielder Chase Ronnau, as well as four additional second-team honorees.
Poteet and North Mesquite enjoyed breakthroughs in 12-5A, sharing the district championship.
For the Stallions, it was the first title since 2008 and will be poised for another run behind senior Kaden Long, the 12-5A most valuable player and first-team senior Beau Howard and junior Mason Salas.
The Pirates, who sprung an area-round upset of 9-5A champion Lone Star, also return a solid nucleus with junior Danny Reyes, the offensive MVP, sophomore Alex Benitez, the newcomer of the year, as well as a trio of first-teamers with seniors Christian Benson and Trealyn James and junior Jaden Walker.
Reedy had advanced out of the first round just once in its program history, but put together a magical run where it outlasted Wakeland in three games in the Region II final to advance to the state tournament for the first time.
The Lions will look to duplicate that run with senior Braden Hernandez, the offensive player of the year, junior first-team pitcher Jake Jorgenson and junior first-team outfielder Ethan Downum.
Lebanon Trail made history by not only making the playoffs for the first time ever, but bringing home the 10-5A championship.
The Trail Blazers should be in the hunt to build on that campaign with senior Dom Guidice, the district co-offensive player of the year, junior Wyatt Woods, the newcomer of the year, senior Parker Bowman, the pitcher of the year, and senior Connor Robinson, the reliever of the year.
3. Who are some athletes to watch in track and field?
This area has produced some of the best track and field athletes in the country over the years, a group that includes several future NCAA champions, as well as Olympians.
There will be plenty of athletes to keep an eye on once again in the spring.
That includes Panther Creek senior Falyn Lott, who emerged from Austin as one of the most decorated standouts.
Lott qualified for the 4A state competition in four events and brought home three medals, taking gold in the 300 hurdles in a time of 43.08 seconds, and adding silvers in the 100 hurdles and the long jump.
Lott’s teammate, senior Hannah Forde, earned a silver medal in the triple jump.
Sunnyvale sophomore Chiora Enyinna made an immediate impact in her first varsity season, qualifying in the 400 meters, high jump and as part of the 400 relay, and will have her sights set on the medal stand next spring.
Heritage senior Kaylah Braxton will return as a reigning gold medalist, as she won the 100 hurdles in a time of 13.67 seconds.
Other 5A returning medalists include Heritage senior Brooke Freeman in the girls 400, Independence junior Caitlyn Johnson in the girls long jump and Heritage junior Cordial Vann in the boys long jump, while Sachse senior Hannah Lowe earned bronze in the 6A girls 100 meters.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.