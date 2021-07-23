The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2021-22 school year.
For some, that means a fresh start as they look to get back on the winning track, while for others, it represents an opportunity to build on what they accomplished in the past year.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for the Mesquite, Rowlett and Sachse areas, while also looking ahead to the district’s storylines and subplots for the 2021-22 school year.
After looking at the year in review, today we take a peek into the future, continuing with the winter sports.
1. What local girls basketball teams can contend for district titles?
While some sports are more cyclical than others, the area basketball powers have remained pretty consistent.
Sachse has made the playoffs in 13 of the last 15 years, although they did have their streak of seven consecutive district championships come to an end. Still, the Mustangs put together another impressive campaign, advancing to the regional quarterfinals.
Sachse is well-equipped to continue that success, led by offensive player of the year Crislyn Rose, who averaged 14.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game during her sophomore campaign.
The Mustangs had a pair of freshman make the 9-6A first team in Neenah George and Londyn Oliphant and senior-to-be Criselle Mendoza and sophomore Micah Cooper round out a solid nucleus.
Over in 10-6A, Horn has never missed the playoffs since becoming a varsity program in 2002-2003 and has captured nine district titles during that 19-year span.
Though the Jaguars must replace one of the best players in the state in 10-6A MVP Jasmine Shavers, who has taken her talents to Mississippi State, the cupboard is not bare.
Senior DaLonna Choice was a first-team all-district pick who does a little bit of everything. Sophomore Vernell Atamah made an immediate impact during her inaugural campaign, leading the team in rebounds at 7.5 per night, and senior Dasia Robinson and junior Juliet Esomchukwu add to Horn’s depth.
Sunnyvale is always another team to keep an eye on at the Class 4A level, where they have made 11 straight playoff appearances, with nine district titles during that span, and also boasts a state championship back in 2015.
The Raiders have a talented trio in senior co-most valuable players Brinley Andrews and Takoya Stallings, as well as defensive player of the year junior Micah Russell.
Sunnyvale also expects to return all-district performers in senior Kendra Meras and sophomore Josie Schlegel and they have consistently found younger players to emerge on an annual basis.
2. What boys basketball teams will contend for district titles?
While this area has featured some consistent powerhouses in girls basketball in recent years, that has not been the case on the boys side, as the 2019-2020 Horn squad is the only team from Mesquite ISD, Rowlett, Sachse or Sunnyvale to capture a district crown in the last five years.
Still, local teams have enjoyed success in making the playoffs, with Sachse picking its first two postseason wins over the last two years.
The Mustangs have some holes to fill, but have one of the most talented players in 9-6A with first-team junior point guard R.J. Chatman, as well as senior Alex Orji when he joins the team after football season.
Horn has made back-to-back trips to the playoffs and has a nice senior nucleus to build on in co-newcomer of the year Yai Koinyang and fellow all-district members Sean Moning, Bryson Smith and Jordan Williams.
3. What impact will the new head football coaches have on their teams?
There are a pair of new head football coaches with DeMarcus Harris at Mesquite and Derek Alford at Rowlett as they attempt to get those programs back to the playoffs in their inaugural campaigns.
This is the first head coaching job at the Class 6A level for each, but they do have plenty of experience coaching at winning programs.
Harris has most recently served as defensive coordinator at powerhouse Cedar Hill, where he was part of several postseason runs, including a state championship game appearance in 2020.
The Skeeters have some talent to work with as they return 15 returning starters, including quarterback Chance Edwards and defensive lineman Marlon Thompson-Leatch, so look for Mesquite to make a push to get back to the playoffs this season.
Alford takes over a Rowlett team that missed the playoffs last season, but was a postseason-caliber team. The Eagles were actually 4-2 overall and 3-2 in district play, but because of the shortened season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, its loss to Wylie essentially ended their playoff hopes.
Alford does have five seasons of head coaching experience several years ago at Quinlan Ford, and he has been a part of some of the strongest programs in the state.
Alford was part of the staff on the 1999 Garland state championship and later spent time at Waco Midway and most recently as offensive coordinator at perennial power Allen.
Rowlett had been one of the most consistent area programs, with 14 straight playoff appearances in 2006-2019.
A South Garland graduate, Alford knows the local landscape and though the Eagles return only 10 starters this season, they should quickly be back in the playoff hunt.
