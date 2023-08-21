The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2023-24 school year.
For some, that means a fresh start as they look to get back on the winning track, while for others, it represents an opportunity to build on what they accomplished in the past year.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was in local athletics, while also looking ahead to the district’s storylines and subplots for the 2023-24 school year.
1. Who are the preliminary favorites in 9-6A and 10-6A football?
Last season, the battle for the 9-6A title was an all-Wylie ISD affair, with Wylie East edging out rival Wylie for the crown.
The early signs point toward that pair once again being the teams to beat.
The Raiders are breaking in a new quarterback, but whoever gets the job will have a pair of talented playmakers to throw to in wide receivers Kason Atkins and Alex Ainsworth.
Wylie East also returns seven starters on the defensive side of the ball, led by standout safety and first-team all-district honoree Michael Henderson.
The Pirates will challenge for the top spot and they do have experience at the quarterback position with junior Jagger Bale, who was named the 9-6A newcomer of the year last season.
If there is a Garland ISD team to crack the top two, it figures to be Sachse, which has 10 returning starters, a solid quarterback in Brenden George and a dynamic playmaker in Kaliq Lockett.
Over in 10-6A, Rockwall has been the team to beat in recent years, but keep an eye on Horn, which pushed the Yellowjackets to the limit in a 37-34 loss last season, which was the Jaguars’ lone district blemish.
Horn returns 13 starters, including dominating defensive lineman Armstrong Nnodim, and it should improve in all phases in its second season under head coach Courtney Allen’s system.
2. Who are the preliminary favorites in 6-5A Division I and 3-5A Division II football?
Last season, Reedy made an undefeated run to the 6-5A Division I title, which was just its second in program history.
While the Lions will be a factor once again, the early signs point toward Lone Star.
The Rangers have one of the most solid programs in the area, having made eight consecutive playoff appearances and they have won at least nine games in seven of those seasons, including last year.
Lone Star has a budding star in running back Davian Groce, who made an immediate impact as a freshman, Collin Blackstock looked good in limited action at quarterback and the defense is stacked, led by linebackers Mo Russolillo and Tre Yanez.
The district title generally runs through Argyle in any district it is in and that is the case once again in 3-5A Division II.
The Eagles return 10 starters, but they have proven the ability to consistently reload with star power during the last two decades, as evidenced by their 19 consecutive playoff appearances, including two state championships and they will once again be the team to beat.
3. How many Mesquite ISD football teams will make the playoffs?
Last season, Horn was the lone MISD team to qualify for the playoffs.
The Jaguars will likely be back in the postseason and should be joined in the 6A playoffs by Mesquite.
The Skeeters finished just one game out of the picture a year ago and had two losses by a combined total of 13 points.
With 15 returning starters, Mesquite has talent and experience on both sides of the ball to make a push into the top four in 10-6A.
The road to the playoffs for the other MISD teams is a little murky.
West Mesquite and North Mesquite play in a heavyweight district in 7-5A Division I with the likes of Longview and Lancaster and would also have to find a way to climb past solid programs in McKinney North, Forney and Lufkin, which would take a dramatic turnaround from a season ago.
It is a similar story for Poteet in 7-5A Division II, where Melissa and Lovejoy are both state-ranked, Terrell advanced to the regional semifinals and Crandall was an area finalist.
4. How many Frisco ISD football teams will make the playoffs?
FISD is not guaranteed four playoff spots out of 6-5A Division I, but it is almost a certainty with eight of the nine teams hailing from the school district, with Sherman being the lone outsider.
The better question is which four FISD teams will emerge with the top spots.
Last season, Reedy, Lone Star, Wakeland and Heritage claimed the four coveted playoff berths and that seems like a likely outcome once again.
Though the Lions won the title, the Rangers are considered the team to beat going in.
The Wolverines have 11 starters back and a veteran quarterback in Brennan Myer, while the Coyotes are among the most experienced squads in the area with 14 returning starters, led by star lineman Odi Udom.
There are only three FISD teams in 3-5A Division II, with Independence and Emerson making the playoffs a year ago.
The Mavericks made history with their first-ever trip to the playoffs in their inaugural campaign and they have all 22 starters back to make another run.
Emerson boasts a number of playmakers on offense and has a pair of solid quarterbacks in D.J. Shelton, last year’s starter, as well as Michael Hawkins, who transferred from Allen.
While Independence was hit hard by graduation and faces question marks, that could open the door for Memorial.
The Warriors won just one district game a year ago, but have 11 starters back, including quarterback DaMarion McPherson and running back Brandon Tullis, and that should be enough to propel them to at least the fourth spot in the standings.
Like Emerson, Panther Creek made history by making the playoffs in its first varsity season.
The Panthers did so with a team full of underclassmen, meaning like the Mavericks, they also return every starter from last season’s team.
Though Celina will be tough to unseat from the top of the 7-4A Division I standings, look for Panther Creek to make a push for the second spot in the fall.
