The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2020-21 school year.
For some, that’ll mean making the move to a new district, as Poteet and West Mesquite will be separated in football for the first time ever, while others, such as the current Garland ISD district, saw no changes other than being shifted from 10-6A to 9-6A.
Of course, there is also the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which will continue to impact the high school sports landscape for the foreseeable future.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for the Rowlett, Sachse and Mesquite areas, while also looking ahead to the district’s storylines and subplots for the 2020-21 school year.
1. What softball teams could have contended for the playoffs and district championships last spring?
Last season marked the first time since 2015 that neither Rowlett, Sachse nor any of the five Mesquite ISD programs captured a district championship.
There were highlights, though, as the Eagles, Mustangs, Poteet and Horn all made the playoffs.
The question that will never be answered is how would these programs have fared in 2020?
If one of the local teams were to rise to the top of its respective district ranks, Sachse would seem to be most likely choice.
The Mustangs graduated 10-6A pitcher of the year Mattie Boyd (15-4, 2.35 ERA, 166 strikeouts in 98.1 innings), but were still in good shape on the mound.
Sophomore Madison McClarity was named the district newcomer of the year last season, but primarily due to her skills at the plate.
This season, McClarity had shown flashes of being a dominating strikeout pitcher, fanning 35 in 38.2 innings. Sophomore Kayla Olthouse actually led the staff in innings pitched and junior Caitlin Clem had also been solid when called upon.
The middle of the lineup was stout with McClarity (.583, 6 HRs, 33 RBIs), senior catcher Tarynn Luttrull (.385), a three-time all-district honoree, Olthouse, Clem, senior Bailey Balderson and junior Nya Brown.
Sachse had also gotten a boost from a quartet of freshman, including Kelsea Flores (.460, 24 runs) and Madison Trusty (.350), who had already worked their way into the regular lineup.
The biggest hurdle would have been overcoming defending 10-6A champion Wylie, who returned three superlative award winners and defeated the Mustangs 7-0 in the district opener.
The 11-6A mountain would have been a tough one to scale with reigning champion Rockwall, Longview and Rockwall-Heath all returning solid casts.
Poteet returned a nice nucleus with utility player of the year Makayla Geeslin, freshman of the year Trinity Jackson, senior pitcher Ariana Chappel and juniors Miranda Chavez and Taylor Thompson.
However, the Pirates also faced a difficult climb in 13-5A sharing the same district with powerhouse Forney. The Jackrabbits, who won the state championship in 2018 and advanced to the state semifinals last season, returned six all-district performers, including reigning most valuable player Savanna DesRochers, offensive player of the year Trinity Cannon and defensive player of the year Vanessa Hollingsworth.
2. What baseball teams could have contended for the playoffs and district championships last spring?
Sachse and Rowlett have won the last three 10-6A championships, with the Mustangs coming off back-to-back crowns. Mesquite ISD, conversely, has not had a district champion since Mesquite in 2012.
Sachse was dominant in claiming the district title a year ago, rolling to a perfect 14-0 season, but was faced with the task of replacing nine all-district performers, including MVP Chase Alford and first-team pitchers Blaine Chapman and David Gonzalez.
Thomas Kuykendall had shown signs of stepping into the ace role, but the Mustangs had also taken some lumps during a 3-9 start.
If Sachse were poised to slip, Rowlett, who finished second last season, could have been the team to ascend to the top. The Eagles had gotten good performances on the mound for a number of arms, including Cade Denton, Hudson Parker, Jaxon Kirkhuff and Anthony Valenzuela and the lineup was solid with Parker and Elijah San Juan in the middle of the order.
While the battle for the district championship would have been a fun one, it is hard to see a scenario where Rowlett and Sachse miss the playoffs, as the Eagles have made 20 consecutive playoff appearances and the Mustangs have qualified in 10 of the last 11 years.
The path to the 11-6A title would have been a tough one to navigate with the likes of Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath and Tyler Lee, but at least one of Mesquite, North Mesquite and Horn have found a way to make the playoffs for the last six years.
Poteet has the richest baseball tradition in MISD and was poised to make a run at a 13-5A championship.
While Forney has ruled the district roost in recent years, the Pirates finished just one game back a year ago and were a 9-8 loss in 12 innings to the Jackrabbits away from a 13-5A title.
Poteet featured one of the best 1-2 starting combinations in the area in Steven Fink and Jackson Huber and the Pirates had also shown depth with Damien Gamez and Mark Juarez.
The lineup was also solid top to bottom with Fink, Huber, Michael Buckley, Coleman Camp, Adam Byrd, Jacob Gordon, Makel Henderson, Malik Henderson and Ryan Wulf.
3. Who are some track and field seniors who were denied a chance at earning a medal at the state meet?
One of the highlights of the spring is the state track and field meet in Austin, which attracts thousands of athletes, coaches and spectators from around the state.
There have been a number of local athletes that have made their mark on the biggest stage and this year is especially bittersweet for the seniors, who will not have another chance.
Included in that group is Sunnyvale senior Lily Jacobs, who captured a silver medal in the 3,200 meters and placed fourth in the 1,600 last season and had designs on another trip to the awards stand, perhaps to bring home a gold.
West Mesquite senior Kayla Ford is in the same boat, as after finishing just off the medal stand in fourth place in the 400 meters, she will not have the chance to claim that elusive medal.
The Mesquite boys 4x200 relay and the Rowlett boys 4x400 relay each qualified for state last season and both were senior-laden squads hoping to return.
As for many other track and field athletes, such as Poteet’s Kendrick Smallwood, who placed fifth in Austin in the 110 hurdles as a freshman, they are left hoping that this was a one-year aberration and they will have the opportunity to continue their quests for return to state in 2021.
4. What is the immediate future of swimming in Garland ISD and Mesquite ISD?
Swimming is among the most popular sports in many school districts, but it has not taken hold for many young athletes in GISD and MISD.
GISD officials and coaches were hopeful that the opening of the long-anticipated natatorium would generate renewed interest in the community.
Building a natatorium within the school district has been an oft-argued proposal for the last two decades, but was final approved in the 2014 Bond Program.
Construction of the 54,000-square-foot natatorium, which cost approximately $30 million, started last February at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Firewheel Parkway.
The natatorium was scheduled to open at the start of the 2020-2021 school year, but recent delays due to the pandemic have made that date an uncertainty.
As for an increase in the interest for the sport, that will likely not be seen for at least a couple of years.
Mesquite ISD also has no current plans to adjust its format for swimming. Because only a handful of students on each campus participate, the school district has just one coach for all five high schools.
