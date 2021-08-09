The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2021-22 school year.
For some, that means a fresh start as they look to get back on the winning track, while for others, it represents an opportunity to build on what they accomplished in the past year.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for the Mesquite, Rowlett and Sachse areas, while also looking ahead to the district’s storylines and subplots for the 2021-22 school year.
After looking at the year in review, today we take a peek into the future, continuing with the spring sports.
1. What local softball teams can contend for district titles?
Sachse would be the most likely candidate given their recent track record.
The Mustangs have made the playoffs in 15 of the last 16 seasons—including 13 in a row—and they have captured at last a share of the district title in three of the last four campaigns.
That includes last season when Sachse and Wylie split the regular season series, with each finishing 13-1 to earn a share of the crown.
Senior-to-be Madison McClarity has emerged as one of the top players in Texas, if not the country. A year ago, McClarity put up eye-popping numbers, both at the plate and on the mound, on her way to 9-6A most valuable player honors.
But the Mustangs are not expected to be a one-player show. Junior Kelsea Flores was voted the defensive player of the year and senior Kayla Olthouse and sophomore Nevaeh Watkins were first-team selections.
Sachse will also feature all-district honorees in senior Emma Patton, juniors Gabby Rodriguez and Madison Trusty and sophomore Rylie Clem.
The road is tougher for the five Mesquite ISD programs, which saw only Horn make the playoffs a year ago.
The Jaguars, Mesquite and North Mesquite must overcome the duo of Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath, who shared the title a year ago. While those teams will again be loaded, there is some young talent in MISD with North Mesquite junior shortstop Gabrielle Briones, the offensive player of the year, Mesquite junior utility player Marissa Roman, the newcomer of the year, and Horn’s first-team sophomore pitcher Sophia Garcia.
2. What baseball teams will contend for district titles?
Wylie went 13-1 last season to capture the 9-6A championship. The lone blemish was a loss to Sachse, who tied for second with Rowlett at 10-4.
Sachse must replace a large portion of its rotation, including pitcher of the year Nathan Darden, but there are some key pieces in place with senior Alex Rangel, the offensive player of the year, senior Jesse Ponce, the defensive player of the year, and first team senior outfielder Chris Marellus and junior catcher Jhett Creel.
It is a similar story for the Eagles, who return senior first-team outfielder Heath Salyards, senior-team senior pitcher Jaxon Kirkhuff, second-team senior designated hitter Anthony Valenzuela and second-team junior outfielder Emilio Luna.
Rowlett has proven its ability to rebuild quickly, having not missed the playoffs since 2000, but it will also have to do so under new leadership with the retirement of Paul Carmon, who is the only head coach the program has ever known.
For the MISD schools, it is a similar problem that the softball teams face with top-heavy districts.
In 10-6A, Rockwall-Heath is the reigning Class 6A state champion and the team that came the closest to derailing that run was rival Rockwall in the regional finals.
If a team is going to have a breakthrough run, it will come courtesy of new faces, as Horn junior infielder Kortes Howard and Mesquite junior utility player Kaleb Lair are the only two returners named to the all-district team.
Over in 13-5A, Poteet is trying to get back to its former glory that includes a pair of trips to the state tournament, but they missed the playoffs last season.
The Pirates will lean on second-team junior pitcher Alex Reyes and senior shortstop Gabe Rodriguez, but they too will need younger players to emerge.
3. Who are some track and field athletes to watch next spring?
The athlete who springs to mind when forecasting the track and field season is Poteet senior Kendrick Smallwood, who won 5A state championships in the 110 and 300 hurdles.
Not only is Smallwood going to be the favorite to repeat, his times have ranked among the best in the country.
Another hurdler, Mesquite senior Cameron Boger, was a regional champion who also brought home a bronze in the 6A 300 hurdles.
On the girls side, keep an eye on Sachse sophomore Favor Anyanwu, a standout on the volleyball court who also qualified for the regional meet in the discus in her first varsity campaign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.