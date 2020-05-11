Nearly every soccer district in the state head questions left to be answered when the season was suspended in mid-March by the COVID-19 pandemic and 13-4A boys soccer was not immune to that.
The district championship was still up for grabs between Sunnyvale and Nevada Community and after tying the first meeting, 1-1, the much-anticipated rematch was just a few days away when the season was halted.
So as is the case all over the state, the teams are left to wonder what might have been, but there are also reasons to celebrate what was accomplished, and 13-4A did that recently with the release of the all-district team.
Sunnyvale, who was 9-2-4 overall and 4-0-2 in district, was ranked No. 10 in what proved to be the final Texas Association of Soccer Coaches Class 4A Region II poll.
The Raiders earned 15 spots on the all-district team, including five superlative honors.
Junior Jeffin Varghese was named defensive most valuable player, leading a unit that allowed no more than two goals in any match all season long.
Senior Noah Crownover was tabbed co-midfielder of the year, as he tallied a team-high eight goals to go along with a pair of assists.
Junior George Martinez claimed utility player of the year honors after scoring four goals and dishing out a team-best nine assists.
On the other end of the field, sophomore Jake Pecina was recognized as the goalkeeper of the year, as he posted three shutouts, made 83 saves and allowed only 11 goals in four games.
Head coach Jay Campos led Sunnyvale to what would have been its fourth consecutive playoff appearance to be named part of the staff of the year.
A quartet of Raiders were named to the first team, including sophomore Max Pate, who was second in scoring with seven goals and five assists.
Pate was joined on the first team by a trio of seniors, with Hawke Leitch, who scored six goals and had three assists, Jake Nester, who had three assists, and Tarek Aziz, who had one assist from his defender position.
Four more Raiders claimed second-team honors with seniors Tanner Bond and Cole Ramirez (1 goal), junior Joe Contente (3 goals, 3 assists) and freshman Nash Aziz.
Rounding out the selections, seniors Thomas Khang and Christian Samprah made the honorable mention list.
While Sunnyvale will be graduating a talented senior class, they will have a solid nucleus next year with six honorees returning.
Nevada Community also had five superlative awards. Junior Gabriel Murillo was tabbed most valuable player, senior Abraham Bermudez is the co-midfielder of the year, sophomore Alexis Alvizo was recognized as the newcomer of the year and Patrick Greenawalt and Cody Waters joined Campos on the 13-4A staff of the year.
Crandall, who was in third place, captured the final two major honors as Jesse Martinez claimed offensive most valuable player and Asael Najera earned freshman of the year honors.
9-4A Boys Soccer All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Gabriel Murillo Jr. Nevada Community
Offensive Most Valuable Player
Jesse Martinez So. Crandall
Defensive Most Valuable Player
Jeffin Varghese Jr. Sunnyvale
Co-Midfielders of the Year
Noah Crownover Sr. Sunnyvale
Abraham Bermudez Sr. Nevada Community
Utility Player of the Year
George Martinez Jr. Sunnyvale
Goalkeeper of the Year
Jake Pecina So. Sunnyvale
Newcomer of the Year
Alexis Alvizo So. Nevada Community
Freshman of the Year
Asael Najera Fr. Crandall
Staff of the Year
Jay Campos Sunnyvale
Patrick Greenawalt Nevada Community
Cody Waters Nevada Community
First Team
Tarek Aziz Sr. Sunnyvale
Hawke Leitch Sr. Sunnyvale
Jake Nester Sr. Sunnyvale
Max Pate So. Sunnyvale
Daniel Zapata Sr. Caddo Mills
Blaine McDaniel Jr. Caddo Mills
Clancy Dunn Sr. Nevada Community
Jose Rojas Sr. Nevada Community
Antonio Armendariz Sr. Nevada Community
Anthony Ruiz Jr. Nevada Communit
Jose Gomez So. Crandall
Franc Nmengah So. Crandall
Jacob Henderson Fr. Crandall
Second Team
Nash Aziz Fr. Sunnyvale
Tanner Bond Sr. Sunnyvale
Joe Contente Jr. Sunnyvale
Cole Ramirez Sr. Sunnyvale
Preston Washburn So. Caddo Mills
Luke Stucki Sr. Caddo Mills
Aztlan Pina Sr. Nevada Community
Gabriel Martinez Sr. Nevada Community
Pedro Garcia Jr. Nevada Community
Jack Winford So. Nevada Community
Jason Davila Sr. Crandall
Alex Ramirez So. Crandall
Osvaldo De La Rosa Sr. Crandall
Sebastian Ruelas Jr. Farmersville
Jimmy Maldonado So. Farmersville
Gerardo Arteaga Jr. Farmersville
Eli Alonso Sr. Farmersville
Honorable Mention
Thomas Khang Sr. Sunnyvale
Christian Sampah Sr. Sunnyvale
Davion Page Fr. Caddo Mills
Landon Pattison Sr. Caddo Mills
Milton Kyle Sr. Caddo Mills
Samuel Simmons Sr. Nevada Community
Leonardo Corona Sr. Nevada Community
Kevin Lopez Jr. Nevada Community
Francisco Ramirez Jr. Crandall
Carlos Santos Sr. Crandall
Jesus Rodriguez So. Crandall
Rafael Mendoza So. Farmersville
Adrian Martinez Jr. Farmersville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.