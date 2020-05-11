Nearly every soccer district in the state head questions left to be answered when the season was suspended in mid-March by the COVID-19 pandemic and 13-4A boys soccer was not immune to that.

The district championship was still up for grabs between Sunnyvale and Nevada Community and after tying the first meeting, 1-1, the much-anticipated rematch was just a few days away when the season was halted.

So as is the case all over the state, the teams are left to wonder what might have been, but there are also reasons to celebrate what was accomplished, and 13-4A did that recently with the release of the all-district team.

Sunnyvale, who was 9-2-4 overall and 4-0-2 in district, was ranked No. 10 in what proved to be the final Texas Association of Soccer Coaches Class 4A Region II poll.

The Raiders earned 15 spots on the all-district team, including five superlative honors.

Junior Jeffin Varghese was named defensive most valuable player, leading a unit that allowed no more than two goals in any match all season long.

Senior Noah Crownover was tabbed co-midfielder of the year, as he tallied a team-high eight goals to go along with a pair of assists.

Junior George Martinez claimed utility player of the year honors after scoring four goals and dishing out a team-best nine assists.

On the other end of the field, sophomore Jake Pecina was recognized as the goalkeeper of the year, as he posted three shutouts, made 83 saves and allowed only 11 goals in four games.

Head coach Jay Campos led Sunnyvale to what would have been its fourth consecutive playoff appearance to be named part of the staff of the year.

A quartet of Raiders were named to the first team, including sophomore Max Pate, who was second in scoring with seven goals and five assists.

Pate was joined on the first team by a trio of seniors, with Hawke Leitch, who scored six goals and had three assists, Jake Nester, who had three assists, and Tarek Aziz, who had one assist from his defender position.

Four more Raiders claimed second-team honors with seniors Tanner Bond and Cole Ramirez (1 goal), junior Joe Contente (3 goals, 3 assists) and freshman Nash Aziz.

Rounding out the selections, seniors Thomas Khang and Christian Samprah made the honorable mention list.

While Sunnyvale will be graduating a talented senior class, they will have a solid nucleus next year with six honorees returning.

Nevada Community also had five superlative awards. Junior Gabriel Murillo was tabbed most valuable player, senior Abraham Bermudez is the co-midfielder of the year, sophomore Alexis Alvizo was recognized as the newcomer of the year and Patrick Greenawalt and Cody Waters joined Campos on the 13-4A staff of the year.

Crandall, who was in third place, captured the final two major honors as Jesse Martinez claimed offensive most valuable player and Asael Najera earned freshman of the year honors.

9-4A Boys Soccer All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Gabriel Murillo    Jr.      Nevada Community

Offensive Most Valuable Player

Jesse Martinez      So.    Crandall

Defensive Most Valuable Player

Jeffin Varghese     Jr.      Sunnyvale

Co-Midfielders of the Year

Noah Crownover Sr.     Sunnyvale

Abraham Bermudez       Sr.     Nevada Community

Utility Player of the Year

George Martinez   Jr.      Sunnyvale

Goalkeeper of the Year

Jake Pecina So.    Sunnyvale

Newcomer of the Year

Alexis Alvizo       So.    Nevada Community

Freshman of the Year

Asael Najera         Fr.     Crandall

Staff of the Year

Jay Campos                   Sunnyvale

Patrick Greenawalt                  Nevada Community

Cody Waters                  Nevada Community

First Team

Tarek Aziz  Sr.     Sunnyvale

Hawke Leitch       Sr.     Sunnyvale

Jake Nester Sr.     Sunnyvale

Max Pate    So.    Sunnyvale

Daniel Zapata       Sr.     Caddo Mills

Blaine McDaniel   Jr.      Caddo Mills

Clancy Dunn        Sr.     Nevada Community

Jose Rojas  Sr.     Nevada Community

Antonio Armendariz      Sr.     Nevada Community

Anthony Ruiz       Jr.      Nevada Communit

Jose Gomez So.    Crandall

Franc Nmengah    So.    Crandall

Jacob Henderson  Fr.     Crandall

Second Team

Nash Aziz   Fr.     Sunnyvale

Tanner Bond        Sr.     Sunnyvale

Joe Contente        Jr.      Sunnyvale

Cole Ramirez        Sr.     Sunnyvale

Preston Washburn         So.    Caddo Mills

Luke Stucki Sr.     Caddo Mills

Aztlan Pina Sr.     Nevada Community

Gabriel Martinez  Sr.     Nevada Community

Pedro Garcia        Jr.      Nevada Community

Jack Winford        So.    Nevada Community

Jason Davila        Sr.     Crandall

Alex Ramirez       So.    Crandall

Osvaldo De La Rosa      Sr.     Crandall

Sebastian Ruelas  Jr.      Farmersville

Jimmy Maldonado         So.    Farmersville

Gerardo Arteaga  Jr.      Farmersville

Eli Alonso  Sr.     Farmersville

Honorable Mention

Thomas Khang     Sr.     Sunnyvale

Christian Sampah          Sr.     Sunnyvale

Davion Page         Fr.     Caddo Mills

Landon Pattison   Sr.     Caddo Mills

Milton Kyle          Sr.     Caddo Mills

Samuel Simmons Sr.     Nevada Community

Leonardo Corona Sr.     Nevada Community

Kevin Lopez         Jr.      Nevada Community

Francisco Ramirez         Jr.      Crandall

Carlos Santos       Sr.     Crandall

Jesus Rodriguez   So.    Crandall

Rafael Mendoza   So.    Farmersville

Adrian Martinez   Jr.      Farmersville

