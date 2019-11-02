SUNNYVALE FOOTBALL DEVIN STERLING
Shaira Starnes, Special Contributor

Sunnyvale has had few road blocks since the start of 5-4A Division II play and Friday was no different.

The Raiders dominated through three quarters and took their foot off the gas as the end as they cruised to a 49-12 victory over Lincoln at Raider Stadium.

Sunnyvale remains undefeated on the season at 9-0 and at 3-0 in district, they clinch at least a share of the district title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

The Raiders struck first with a big play as Emmanuel Arinze broke free for a 79-yard touchdown run and Tripp McAda took care of the two-point conversion for a 8-0 first-quarter lead.

Sunnyvale built on its advantage in the second quarter, as Brendon Ferguson caught a 12-yard scoring strike from McAda and Devin Sterling found the end zone on a 5-yard run.

The defense then got into the act, as Landry Laird picked off a pass and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown to give them a 28-0 lead at halftime.

The onslaught continued in the third quarter, as McAda threw touchdown passes of 3 yards to Will Van Vessem and 50 yards to Noah McDill.

Alex Luna’s 50-yard touchdown run early in the fourth made it 49-0 and the Raiders put it in cruise control from there.

Sunnyvale knows it will the top to seed in the playoffs in two weeks. The Raiders will know their opponent at the end of Friday, as they will take on the loser of the Pittsburg/Spring Hill game out of 6-4A Division II.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

