Some teams have a tendency to drift off course during the Christmas holidays.
Sunnyvale has not missed a beat.
Fresh off a run to the championship at the Kaufman Holiday Tournament, the Raiders took on a larger program in Class 6A North Mesquite on Tuesday, but the results were all too familiar, as they cruised to a 51-23 victory.
Sunnyvale, who is ranked No. 9 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A state poll, extends its winning streak to seven in a row and improves to 24-2 on the season.
Daniela Marcor hit a trio of 3-pointers in the first half on her way to a 19-point afternoon. Takoya Stallings scored eight of her 12 points in the second half, to go along with 10 rebounds, and the Raiders shot 49 percent from the field (17-of-35).
North Mesquite, meanwhile, had some good looks, but was cold for much of the day, hitting only 20 percent from the floor (7-of-35) and making only 8-of-19 at the free throw line.
The Sunnyvale defense had a lot to do with the offensive struggles, as they had three stretches of at least five minutes where they did not allow a field goal.
The biggest of those defensive stands came early on after the Stallions had gotten off to a good start.
Folasade Daniyan scored inside and Madison Spain drained a 3-pointer to stake North Mesquite to a quick 5-2 lead.
However, it would be their last field goal for the next 11 minutes, as Sunnyvale took charge with a 24-2 run.
Marcor had the hot hand early on, hitting one trey in the first quarter and two more in the second. She mixed in a three-point play and a 15-footer and Micah Russell and Brinley Andrews also knocked down 3-pointers as they surged to a 26-9 lead.
Kayla Pope, who led the Stallions with 12 points, finally broke the drought with a pair of late layups, but they still trailed 29-11 at halftime.
The third quarter was an offensive struggle for both teams, as a putback by Stallings and two free throws from Marcor accounted for all the scoring in the first five minutes.
Grace Knight got to the rim for layup and Stallings beat the buzzer as they took a 36-15 lead into the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter was more of a formality than anything else.
The Stallions never gave up, as Pope scored six points and Arika LeRoy added a layup, but two baskets each from Marcor and Stallings and four free throws from Lena Meras kept the Raiders comfortably ahead until the final buzzer.
