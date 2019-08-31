Sunnyvale’s last regular season loss came in the 2017 finale with a setback to Kemp.
The Raiders had no such problems on Friday, as they crushed Kemp in a 50-0 rout in the season opener for both teams at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
Tripp McAda threw four touchdown passes on the night, the first being a 56-yarder to Noah McDill to give them a 7-0 first-quarter lead.
Sunnyvale took firm control in the second, as McAda threw touchdown passes of 17 yards to Ashton Wright, 70 yards to McDill and 35 yards to Max McAda to stake them to a 29-0 halftime lead.
The Raiders poured it on from there, as Tripp McAda scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter and Obi Arinze and Alex Luna added touchdown runs in the fourth to provide the final margin.
