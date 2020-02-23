Sunnyvale and Dallas Christian each took another huge step forward in the girls basketball playoffs this weekend.
The Raiders, the No. 4 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A state poll, improved to 36-2 with a 56-46 victory over Gilmer in a area round playoff game at Grand Saline High School.
Sunnyvale advances to the regional quarterfinals where it will take on Brownsboro at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Crandall High School.
The Bears (31-6), are ranked 17th in the TABC state poll and are one of only two teams to defeat the Raiders this season, handing them a 49-33 loss on Dec. 14.
Sunnyvale used a methodical effort against Gilmer to earn a shot at avenging that setback.
The Raiders led 13-8 after one quarter, pushed it to seven at halftime and took a 42-32 lead into the final frame, where it was able to maintain that advantage.
Daniela Marcor led all scorers with 23 points, Brooke Daniel tallied nine and Brinley Andrews and Micah Russell each added eight.
Dallas Christian qualified for the TAPPS state tournament with a 61-48 victory over Austin St. Michael’s on Saturday in Waco.
The Chargers (20-11), the No. 2 team in the TABC 5A Private School state poll, will face No. 1 Fort Worth Southwest Christian in a Class 5A state semifinal at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Robinson High School.
Dallas Christian actually trailed early on, but used a 15-5 run in the second quarter to take the lead and then scored 24 points in the third quarter to open a 52-37 advantage.
The Chargers had five players score in double figures, led by Jewell Howard and Jenna Rasbury with 14 points each. Maddie Perkins scored 12 points, Ainsley Hughes had 11 and Kennedy Chappell added 10.
