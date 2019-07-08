Sunnyvale senior Daniela Marcor announced on Monday via Twitter that she has verbally committed to play basketball at the University of Texas at Dallas.
Marcor was named to the 11-3A second team as a freshman and earned first-team honors during her sophomore campaign.
Last season, Marcor continued to elevate her game and was voted as the 13-4A most valuable player.
The sharp-shooting guard averaged a team-best 18.2 points to go along with 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.1 steals and 66 made 3-pointers to help the Raiders return to the playoffs for the ninth consecutive year.
Marcor will join a UTD program that is coming off a 25-5 season that saw them capture the American Southwest Conference championship and qualify for the NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament.
