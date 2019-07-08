SUNNYVALE GIRLS BASKETBALL DANIELA MARCOR
Shaira Starnes, Special Contributor

Sunnyvale senior Daniela Marcor announced on Monday via Twitter that she has verbally committed to play basketball at the University of Texas at Dallas.

Marcor was named to the 11-3A second team as a freshman and earned first-team honors during her sophomore campaign.

Last season, Marcor continued to elevate her game and was voted as the 13-4A most valuable player.

The sharp-shooting guard averaged a team-best 18.2 points to go along with 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.1 steals and 66 made 3-pointers to help the Raiders return to the playoffs for the ninth consecutive year.

Marcor will join a UTD program that is coming off a 25-5 season that saw them capture the American Southwest Conference championship and qualify for the NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament.

